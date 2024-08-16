THROWBACK: Rashmika Mandanna cried while filming Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason

Even after 6 years of its release, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Geetha Govindam remains a heart-melting watch even today. However, are you aware that Rashmika Mandanna who debuted in the sandalwool industry in 2016 cried on the sets while filming for Parasuram’s directorial?

In a throwback interview in 2019, the actress opened up on how the director played a prank on her that led her to burst into tears. Rashmika Mandanna said, "One day, I was a little late on the sets of Geetha Govindam. When I reached the seats, no one talked to me and embarrassed me. I was not able to understand what was happening on the sets, I sat down and started crying."

However, later when director Parasuram tried to console her, it took her quite some time to come to terms with it. "I was shocked after hearing this that it was a prank and it actually took me some time to come out of it," Rashmika added.

Geetha Govindam was released in 2018 and emerged as a blockbuster hit. Directed by Parasuram Petla, this film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Moviegoers are still very passionate about the duo's crackling chemistry in the film that redefined love and romance.

The romantic comedy film garnered widespread acclaim at the time of release and received praise for the characters’ chemistry. Following Geetha Govindam, the duo again joined forces for Dear Comrade in 2019.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are doing extremely well on the professional front. The actress has several projects lined up. The first one is her much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika will be seen setting the screen on fire with superstar Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s directorial.

Advertisement

Next, the actress will be seen in Kubera alongside Dhanush. Moreover, the Dear Comrade star has two exciting Bollywood films, one with Vicky Kaushal called Chhava. Interestingly, this upcoming film will clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 6.

Additionally, Rashmika will be paired with Salman Khan in Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has two films. The superstar has collaborated with Ravi Kiran Kola for another action-packed entertainer. Vijay announced the news on his birthday, this year. Apart from that, Vijay is working on VD12 (tentative title) with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. This highly anticipated film is set to be released on March 28, 2025.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram feels 'blessed' after Ponniyin Selvan 1 wins Best Tamil Film award at 70th National Film Awards: 'Congratulations Mani Sir'