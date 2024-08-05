Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 South Indian films to watch with your siblings on this festive occasion; Annavaram, Annaatthe to Namma Veettu Pillai

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that celebrates the bond brothers and sisters share. This festival also makes it the perfect occasion to enjoy heartwarming films that highlight family values and relationships.

South Indian cinema offers a plethora of films that beautifully depict the essence of sibling love and sacrifice. From classic dramas to contemporary narratives, these films not only entertain but also resonate with the spirit of togetherness that Raksha Bandhan embodies.

Whether you're looking for a light-hearted film or a poignant drama, there are numerous South Indian films that can enhance your Raksha Bandhan celebration.

7 South Indian films to watch with your siblings on Raksha Bandhan 2024

Annavaram

Annavaram is an action drama film directed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao, starring Pawan Kalyan and Asin. The film follows Annavaram, a blacksmith deeply devoted to his sister, Varalakshmi. When he arranges her marriage to a city-bred man, he soon discovers that the city is rife with thugs and criminal activities that threaten her safety.

Determined to protect his sister and restore peace, Annavaram confronts the city's criminals. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Thirupaachi.

Annaatthe

Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara, among others is directed by Siva. The film follows Kaaliyan, a village president who dotes on his sister Thanga Meenakshi. When she gets married and moves to Kolkata, she faces unknown threats, prompting her brother to come to her rescue.

Thirupaachi

Thirupaachi is an action drama film directed by Perarasu. The story follows Sivagiri, a blacksmith from a rural village who travels to Chennai to visit his sister and her husband. Upon witnessing the rampant crime and lawlessness in the city, he decides to take matters into his own hands. After his friend is murdered by local thugs, Sivagiri vows to eliminate the criminals plaguing the city and restore safety for the common people.

HanuMan

Prasanth Varma's 2024 superhero film HanuMan centers on a strong brother-sister relationship. The protagonist, Hanumanthu (played by Teja Sajja), deeply cares for his sister Anjamma (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar). After Anjamma dies saving him from goons, Hanumanthu vows to protect his village using Lord Hanuman's power. The film, while not a typical brother-sister story, highlights the deep bond and sacrifices made between the elder sister and her younger brother.

Namma Veettu Pillai

Namma Veettu Pillai is a family drama film directed by Pandiraj. The story revolves around Arumpon (played by Sivakarthikeyan), a doting brother who is extremely protective of his sister Thulasi (Aishwarya Rajesh). However, Arumpon is forced into a situation where he has to get Thulasi married to Ayyanar (Natty), a ruffian with whom he is at loggerheads. The film explores how this predicament affects their relationship and the challenges they face.

Pandavar Bhoomi

Pandavar Bhoomi, directed by Cheran, explores the strong bond between siblings. The story follows Dhanasekar (Raj Kiran), who returns to his ancestral village after nearly two decades, only to find his family home in disrepair. Determined to restore his family's legacy, he hires an engineer, Tamizharasan (Arun Vijay), to rebuild the house.

The film highlights the deep connection between Dhanasekar and his sister, showcasing their emotional struggles and the importance of family ties.

Samudhiram

Samudhiram, directed by K. S. Ravikumar, revolves around the strong bond between three brothers and their only sister, Rasamani (played by Kaveri). The plot unfolds when a wealthy man from a neighboring village seeks revenge on the brothers after feeling insulted by one of them. He forces Rasamani to marry his son, leading to a series of humiliations and the loss of the brothers' wealth.

So, which one of these films are you going to watch this Raksha Bandhan with your siblings? Let us know in the comments section.

