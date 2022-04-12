Yash's looks had to speak before he delivers dialogue in KGF 2; Stylist Saniya Sardhariya decodes- EXCLUSIVE

KGF: Chapter 2 is set to release on April 14th and Yash, as Rocky Bhai will be seen as a focused, aggressive, and larger-than-life character yet again. As we see in the trailer, Yash sports classic suits, which is a mix of modern and retro look and more leather jackets. His personal stylist and costume designer Saniya Sardhariya left no stone unturned to bring in expertise, her craft to create what the vision has to deliver on the big screen.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Saniya, who has been styling Yash for the last 8 years reveals a lot went behind creating a perfect look for Rocky in Chapter 1 and 2. "The costume designing that revolved around creating Rocky Bhai for Chapter 1 and 2 was one true to the other but then it had to be connected yet worlds apart. In Chapter 1 you see this henchman, who is street smart, with a natural swagger. He has that vibe of an 80s streetfighter, in Chapter 2 he looks like a business Moghul, criminal, he had to exude power. His looks had to speak before he could even deliver a dialogue. My costumes had to have a very strong narrative, speak volumes so we did a lot of look tests, we did research, it was quite a process and an amazing journey to say."

"Costume designing for a film is more about building the narrative about the character. We have done some great work and can't wait for the world to watch it," adds Saniya who is behind Yash's every airport, and gym looks besides styling him for awards and other public appearances.

Saniya says it was a smooth journey as 'we worked as a team with no ego around at all. "Prashanth sir creates magic and 8 years working with him was amazing. It was like an extended university for me while Vijay sir, the producer, this is not business for him. He was actually unconditional support that we had throughout," said stylist and costume designer Saniya.

Yash gave his personal inputs, and brainstormed on every look created for Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 2. "Yash has been like a mentor. Rocky Bhai is a character that is close to everyone but for me, what he brought to the table was far more than being just a hero. We created Rocky together, he was an integral part of my research. We did so many brainstorming sessions and looked out for details because it was all in the details," Saniya spills the beans on what went behind creating the larger-than-life character Rocky Bhai.