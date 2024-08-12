Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares throwback photos with actor to celebrate 8 years of their engagement: 'I knew I’d choose you in a hundred....'

Radhika Pandit recently celebrated a significant milestone, marking eight years of engagement with her husband and renowned Kannada actor Yash. The former actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback photos and reflect on their journey together.

In the first few photos, the couple is seen enjoying a serene and romantic moment together by the seaside. In the pictures, they are posing closely, capturing their affection and the picturesque scenery around them.

Yash is dressed casually in a black T-shirt and a camouflage headband, while Radhika is sporting a pink top with a tiger print. The background of the photos features lush greenery and the calm waves of the sea.

Radhika also shared a photo from their engagement ceremony. In the photo, Yash looked dapper in a navy blue sherwani while Radhika complemented him in a blue lehenga with an intricate design.

In her heartfelt post, Radhika Pandit reminisced about the special moments they have shared over the years. She further wrote in the caption, "8yrs ago on this day when we got engaged I knew I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes."

Check out the post below:

Yash and Radhika first crossed paths in 2004 while working on the television show Nanda Gokula. Despite sharing a cab, they barely spoke to each other, each harboring preconceived notions about the other's attitude. Little did they know that this chance encounter would blossom into a deep and lasting love.

Over the years, Yash and Radhika's relationship evolved from co-stars to best friends. They shared a close bond, confiding in each other about their personal and professional lives. Yash, who had initially been skeptical about love, found himself falling for Radhika.

Yash and Radhika tied the knot on December 9, 2016, in a beautiful ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ayra, in December 2018, and later welcomed their second child, a son named Yatharv, in October 2020.



