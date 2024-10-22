‘You speak about respecting women?’: Kichcha Sudeep schools Chaithra Kandapura for using foul language against Jagadish that led to his eviction

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 host Kichcha Sudeep took everyone by surprise in the first weekend episode Panchayat, where he unabashedly pointed out the right and wrong moves taken upon by each of the contestants.

While the highlight of the first week was the eviction of Jagadish and Ranjith following a brutal verbal and physical altercation, the actor schooled Chaithra Kandapura for her use of disrespectful language during the matter.

Addressing Chaithra directly during the episode, Kichcha Sudeep highlighted how respect is a two-way matter and if women need to be respected, they should also try not to disrespect the men. He schooled her for voicing opinions about women being treated with dignity while she spoke ill of others by using extremely foul language.

Kichcha said, “Was what you did right? You say not to speak ill of women, and I respect that greatly. But does that mean women shouldn’t respect men? If you have something to say, speak up. If you’re born to a father, does that mean you insulted his mother? No one insults a father but blames the mother. Yet, you speak about respecting women?”

Furthermore, Kichcha Sudeep also addressed Hamsa and corrected him for his actions. Moreover, he clarified that by means of explaining who was right and who was wrong during the entire fight, he surely did not mean to be biased towards Jagadish.

For the unversed, the massive altercation inside the BB Kannada house took place when Jagadish used offensive language against Hamsa, and Ranjith also took part in the same. This left the women of the house extremely upset, especially Chaithra, who began to counter Jagadish using disrespectful and foul language.

As a result of the heated altercation which also turned slightly physical, Bigg Boss announced the immediate eviction of both Jagadish and Ranjith. The shocking move left the audience surprised.

After the sudden eviction of Jagadish and Ranjith, a new wild card entry was also observed inside Bigg Boss Kannada 11. Well, notable singer Hanumanth entered the reality show immediately after and was even selected as the new captain of the house soon.

