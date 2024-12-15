Zebra OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Satya Dev starrer action thriller online

Zebra, starring Satya Dev, opened to positive responses following its release in theaters on November 22. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the movie is now set to make its digital debut after completing its theatrical run. It will start streaming on Aha Video this month.

The OTT platform took to their social media handles to make the official announcement. They unveiled the release date and wrote, "When cunning meets chaos, the stakes get deadly. Watch #Zebra premieres 20th Dec only on aha!"

Following the success of the film, Satya Dev penned an emotional note on his social media handle. He wrote, "Finally, a happy ending. Thank you for the unconditional love and support for #Zebra. The last two weeks have been exceptional, and emotions have been running high."

He continued, "I’m deeply grateful for each one of you who believed in this film and celebrated it. Thank you for handing me my first theatrical hit—it means the world to me. This is just the beginning and I promise to come back stronger and continue giving my best. Here's to many more milestones together!"

Zebra follows the story of Surya, a bank employee with simple dreams of a peaceful life with his girlfriend Swathi. Satya Dev plays Surya, while Priya Bhavani Shankar portrays Swathi. Their lives take a sudden turn when Swathi accidentally transfers Rs 4 lakh to the wrong account. Surya’s efforts to fix this mistake led to unexpected chaos.

A shocking twist occurs when Rs 5 crore is mistakenly credited to Surya's account. This attracts the attention of Adi, a gangster played by Daali Dhananjaya. Adi demands repayment within four days, putting Surya in a dangerous situation. Surya uses his banking expertise to navigate the crisis and outsmart the gangster.

The film delves into how a single good deed can turn into a life-threatening ordeal. It highlights the challenges of morality and the risks involved in financial mishaps.

Meanwhile, the star cast of the film also includes Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar and others.

