Zebra Twitter Review: Is Satyadev-starrer action thriller film worth your time? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Mechanic Rocky Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary's action comedy flick in theaters

Varun Dhawan makes his LinkedIn debut and we bet you haven’t read such a professional bio before

Vanvaas: Nana Patekar says ‘he would have killed someone’ or ‘gone mad’ if not for acting; rejects idea of retirement from film industry

Shilpa Shetty shares VIDEO of romantic auto rickshaw ride at night with Raj Kundra as she wishes him on their wedding anniversary; ‘15 years and no counting….’

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput make heads turn at family wedding; don't miss actor shaking a leg to Gandi Baat song with bride-to-be: WATCH

Kartik Aaryan rings in his birthday by enjoying sunset in Goa; fans can’t decide what’s more beautiful- him or the view; see PICS

Boy George Regrets His Previous Comments Towards Liam Payne Amid Singer's Untimely Death; See What He Had to Say

'Nothing Else Matters': Angelina Jolie Says Motherhood Means Everything To Her, Calls It Her ‘Happiness’

Imtiaz Ali opens up about cases of casting couch in Bollywood; says 'If a woman or girl cannot say no…’