Zebra Twitter Review: Is Satyadev-starrer action thriller film worth your time? Read these 9 tweets to find out
Planning to watch Zebra in theaters today? Then do not miss out on reading the Twitter reviews shared by moviegoers here.
Zebra, starring Satyadev, has hit the big screens today, November 22. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Dhanajaya, and several others in prominent roles. If you are planning to watch this movie with your family or loved ones in theaters, then do check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens before booking your tickets.
A social media user gave Zebra 3.5/5 stars and wrote, "All worked well. Super First Half and Blockbuster Second Half. Blockbuster Zebra. Mainly, @ActorSatyaDev made his comeback super strong with perfect script."
Another social media user posted, "Crazy response for #ZEBRA movie overall. A good story and beautiful content, acting-wise brilliant. Expecting a blockbuster hit."
A netizen called Satyadev starrer the best heist drama and penned, "#EashvarKarthic's sharp writing and engaging screenplay keep you hooked. @ActorSatyaDev & @Dhananjayaka screen presence steals the show & Nailed it. Comeback for both Actor. Best Heist Drama, especially Bank Employee should not miss this movie."
A moviegoer shared that Zebra is one of the best films of 2024 and wrote, "Easily one of the BEST films of 2024! A Lucky Baskar-style bank robbery thriller with twists that’ll blow your mind! #Satyadev delivers a smashing comeback with a stellar performance. Daali Dhananjay is a powerhouse on screen. @ActorSatyaDev, Satya, Sunil brings humor and thrill in perfect balance. Director Eashvar Karthic crafts a tightly woven narrative with sharp writing."
"Satyadev makes a solid comeback the much-needed. ZEBRA floats with the mix of fun, thrill, and full of twists. Director's sharp writing and engaging screenplay keep you hooked. Pre-climax and climax twist land perfectly," read another review.
Check out more Twitter reviews below:
Apart from Satyadev, veteran actor Sathyaraj also played a pivotal role in Zebra. The movie has been receiving mixed to positive responses following its release in theaters today.
If you have watched Satyadev starrer Zebra in cinema halls, then do share your thoughts about the film in the comments below.
