Balti Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Shane Nigam's sports action film

Shane Nigam starrer Balti finally hit theaters on September 26, 2025. Directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual movie is a sports actioner featuring Master fame Shanthanu Bhagyaraj as the co-lead.

If you’re planning to watch the film this weekend, here’s what netizens are saying about it.

9 Tweets shared by netizens about Balti

Taking to social media, several netizens have shared their opinion on the sports action movie. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Kabbadi scenes, action blocks, and the world they have built to bring in story turned out really well. Commercial elements don't seem to be forced. Both the lead screen presence is carrying out the film. Promising & Passable.”

Another viewer commented, “Overall, a superb first half that is well packed. Technically, it's too good, well-made fight choreography, Sai music also very nice. Interval punch also good.”

A third user shared, “#Balti Said to be the Best Theatre Watch of the Year for me, Shane Nigam's 25th film. Literally a Super Engaging Action Sports drama from Mollywood, the Second half is more gripping than the initial half. The Main Backbone is #SaiAbyankar Background score.”

One user posted in Malayalam, “Balti vann vann kidu. Peak, oru raksha illa. Padam nannu avum enn ariyam ayrnu but ijjathy anyayam avum enn kardhilla. (Balti is spectacular. No chances, peak movie. I knew this would be a good one, but didn’t expect it to be this great.) Must Watch Theatre Experience. Making Performance Music Fights All Top Notch Level.”

See the tweets by netizens here:

More about Balti

Balti is a sports action movie starring Shane Nigam in the lead role. The story revolves around four friends from a village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border whose lives center around Kabaddi.

However, when the group crosses paths with local goons and money-lenders, they are forced to fight for their lives, using their sporting skills on the streets as their only weapon.

With Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Preethi Asrani in co-lead roles, the movie also features Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan, Shiva Hariharan, and several others in key roles. The music and background score are composed by Sai Abhyankkar, marking his Malayalam cinema debut.

ALSO READ: Dhanush reacts to his Idli Kadai speech about selling idlis for money: ‘I was born in 83, we did menial chores...'