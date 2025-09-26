WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala glows in bridal red saree and sindoor with Naga Chaitanya at an event

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved celebrity couples. These two never fail to make heads turn whenever they arrive together, and their romance has become one of the most-talked-about in the film industry. The lovebirds made for a gorgeous-looking pair as they marked their presence at an event recently. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya arrive together at an event

Sobhita Dulipala looked like a newly glowing bride in a bright red colored saree with a golden border. She wore a similar colored sleeveless blouse with a thin strap. She completed her look with half her hair tied, heavy golden jhumka and a golden choker neckpiece. That sindoor and tiny red bindi added glamor to her look, and it's too hard to take your eyes away from her.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige colored kurta pyjama with a scarf wrapped around his neck. His hair is neatly done, and he completes his look with brown colored shades. The actor made sure to protect his wife in the crowd.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen playing the leading role in Thandel. It was a Telugu-language romantic action thriller telling the story of a fisherman who enters Pakistan waters by mistake.

After this, he will star in a project which is tentatively titled NC24. This film will be directed by Virupaksha director Karthik Varma Dandu, and it will feature him as a treasure hunter. This movie, which was announced last year on Chay's birthday, is expected to be a mythical thriller.

Talking about Sobhita, she has worked in both Hindi and South Indian projects. Her popular projects include Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, Made in Heaven, The Night Manager and more. As of now, she has no new announced projects.

