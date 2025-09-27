Lokah Chapter 2 Glimpse: Tovino Thomas’ Michael to clash with one of 389 siblings, Dulquer Salmaan comes to rescue

Lokah: Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, was a massive hit in theaters, introducing a cinematic universe from Malayalam cinema. Now, the makers have officially unveiled the introduction to its sequel, exploring Tovino Thomas’ character, Michael.

Lokah Chapter 2: When Legends Chill feat Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan

The first glimpse of Lokah: Chapter 2 shows Michael (Goblin) and Dulquer Salmaan’s Charlie (Odiyan) having a drink together and unwinding. Michael, being the mischievous goblin, begins to annoy Charlie and even reminisces about Neeli from the first chapter.

The conversation features some humorous moments, including a tongue-in-cheek remark suggesting that Charlie might have been responsible for Hitler’s death.

However, the tone shifts dramatically when Michael reveals one of his 389 siblings, his violent big brother, has resurfaced. This brother harbors animosity towards both Michael and Moothon (The Elder), prompting Michael to ask Charlie for help if needed.

Initially dismissing the idea of getting involved in family matters, Charlie walks out of the room. But, Michael catches his attention and says, “Enikk ariyam nee varum enn, illel Chaathan-mar ninne kond varum (I know you will come, or the goblins will compel you to come). In response, Charlie replies, “Nee villi, namukk nokkam (You give me a call, we’ll see).”

The glimpse finally ends with an animated epic face-off between Michael and his big brother (also played by Tovino Thomas), blending action and mystique. It also teases the arrival of Michael’s remaining 388 siblings.

More about Lokah

Lokah: Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film follows Chandra, a woman who becomes entangled with an organ trafficking gang, eventually revealing her true powers and origin.

Apart from the main cast, the film features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and many more in key roles.

The film also includes cameo performances by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, with Mammootty lending his voice for Moothon. It has been lauded by critics and, along with its performances, visuals, world-building, and much more.

