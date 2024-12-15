South Newsmakers of the Week: Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan join shoot for Coolie in Jaipur, Vijay and Trisha appear together amid dating rumors

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

The South cinema industry was once again abuzz with gossip, rumors, and exciting updates this week, making it quite a ride for us. With numerous events unfolding, here’s a quick recap of all that transpired last week and caught our attention.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan shooting for Coolie

Rajinikanth is all set for his much-awaited movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, slated to hit the big screens in 2025, has already created a buzz. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the superstar and Aamir Khan are currently shooting for the movie in Jaipur as part of a 10-day schedule.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan, who is also in talks with director Lokesh for another project, is playing a cameo role in this Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller. This marks the duo’s reunion on the big screen after 29 years. Adding to the excitement, the makers of Coolie unveiled a special glimpse from the film titled Chikitu Vibe teaser on Rajinikanth’s 74th birthday earlier this week.

Watch Chikitu Vibe teaser here:

2. Ajith Kumar asks fans to refrain from using the “Kadavuley Ajithey” slogan

For a long time, on social media and in certain places, Ajith Kumar's fans have been using the slogan “Kadavuley Ajithey,” meaning “God is Ajith,” to cheer for the actor. However, in the past week, the actor himself released an official statement requesting his fans to refrain from using this slogan.

In the statement issued by the superstar’s manager, he said, “I feel uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix associated with my name. I take this opportunity to request everyone who engages in this slogan-shouting practice in public places to stop it immediately and refrain from doing so in the future.”

See the statement here:

3. Manjor Manchu and Mohan Babu family feud

Telugu veteran actor Mohan Babu and his son Manoj Manchu have found themselves embroiled in a family feud, with allegations of physical assaults being launched against each other.

According to reports, Manoj Manchu was attacked by assailants at his house, resulting in bodily harm. In response, the actor’s father, Mohan Babu, has reportedly turned against his son and claimed to be fearful of him and his daughter-in-law. The altercation has escalated to the point of police complaints, with several rumors circulating around the incident.

4. Keerthy Suresh ties the knot with BF Antony Thattil

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh has finally entered wedlock this year with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, after being in a relationship for more than a decade. The couple tied the knot in Goa in a beautiful ceremony attended by family and friends.

5. Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan spotted traveling together amid dating rumors

Talking about Keerthy Suresh’s wedding, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were recently spotted traveling together to attend the actress’s special day. The duo, who have been making headlines with rumors about their alleged relationship, were seen together, turning heads and sparking further speculation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

