Hridayapoorvam Ending Explained: How does Mohanlal’s Sandeep Balakrishnan find true meaning of love among strangers?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the silver screens on August 28, 2025. Directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, the movie is now available for streaming on JioHotstar.

If you’re wondering about the film’s story and ending, here’s a quick explainer to help you out.

Hridayapoorvam Ending Explained

Hridayapoorvam follows the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan (played by Mohanlal), a wealthy and irritable businessman who runs a cloud kitchen in Kochi, Kerala. Despite his affluence, he lives in isolation and neglects personal relationships.

After undergoing a heart transplant surgery, he returns to work and dismisses the emotional weight that often accompanies such a life-changing procedure. His indifference even irritates those around him, who expect Sandeep to be grateful and introspective.

In the following weeks, Sandeep is invited to attend the engagement ceremony of his heart donor’s daughter, Haritha, in Pune. Accompanied by his aide, Jerry (Sangeeth Pratap), Sandeep unsettles the donor’s family with his cold attitude and apparent disregard for the sentimental significance of the heart transplant.

However, the ceremony soon takes a dramatic turn when the groom abruptly calls off the engagement, humiliating both Haritha (Malavika Mohanan) and her mother, Devika. Amidst the chaos, Sandeep gets into an altercation and sustains a back injury.

Unable to travel due to his condition, Sandeep is forced to extend his stay with Haritha and her family. Initially aloof and detached, he gradually begins to soften in response to the warmth and kindness shown by Haritha and Devika.

Through continued interaction with them, Jerry and others, Sandeep starts to evolve from a man who feared emotional connection to a person who slowly opens up and embraces it.

Devika (Sangita Madhavan Nair) accepts Sandeep as a part of the family, prompting him to confide in her about emotions he had long suppressed.

Meanwhile, Haritha, still reeling from her broken engagement, finds comfort and strength in Sandeep’s company. Encouraged by him, she begins to move forward and understand that greater things may lie ahead.

In the final moments of Hridayapoorvam, Sandeep is no longer a guest but has become a permanent part of Haritha and Devika’s life. As they spend peaceful moments together in their courtyard, Sandeep realizes that a heart is not just an organ but also a symbol of love, connection, and belonging.

