Sai Pallavi and sister Pooja enjoy bikini life by the beach, fans ask 'Why are we judging her?'

Sai Pallavi is one of the most-loved actresses in South cinema. She is one of those actresses who has been very selective about the roles she picks or the clothes she wears on-screen. Her rules are very strict, and this is what fans love about her. But her latest vacation pictures have prompted fans to slam her choice of attire.

Sai Pallavi and her sister enjoy a beach vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sai Pallavi’s sister shared a couple of pictures of both of them. The first picture is a close-up of her looking fresh. In the next picture, too, we can see her posing with a beautiful smile on her face. The next photos show her wearing a two-piece swimsuit and posing in style.

Then came a selfie of the Ramayana star with her sister. Both looked similar and had the same smile. Sai can be seen wearing a black and white sleeveless swimsuit, with her hair open and sunglasses fixed on her head. There is yet another selfie where the actress is wearing a black colored sleeveless swimsuit and is posing right beside the water. She captioned these pictures as ‘beach high’.

Fans react to Sai Pallavi’s beach vacay pictures

The moment she shared these pictures, several fans took to the comments section to slam her for wearing a swimsuit. They wrote, “So onscreen Traditional Sai Pallavi wear a bikini in real life,” “Where is traditional saipallavi madam?”

Apart from these, some comments in support of her read, “That's Ms.Pallavi’s wish what she wants to wear. What you expect to wear under water?? A saree ?? Cm on”, “Guys, it's her sister who wore it. Not her. Sai pallavi wore sleeveless before also. But whatever she wears... Why are we judging her? It's her money, her body, her wish.”

Sai Pallavi’s work front

She will soon be entering Bollywood and making her debut alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Previously titled Ek Din, the movie is now called Mere Raho and is scheduled to hit theatres in December 2025. Moreover, the announcement of the film has filled the fans with excitement as they look forward to witnessing a fresh pair on the big screens.

Apart from this, Sai Pallavi is also a part of one of the biggest films, Ramayana, alongside Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and many others. She will be portraying the role of Sita in the film.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala glows in bridal red saree and sindoor with Naga Chaitanya at an event