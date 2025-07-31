Top 25 Hollywood Celebrities Without Makeup: Jessica Biel, Yara Shahidi to Tracee Ellis Ross

The constant pressure of red carpets, events, and photoshoots means Hollywood stars are often seen with full glam. But when celebrities step out or share selfies without makeup, it feels refreshingly real. These makeup-free moments reveal their natural beauty, the results of years of skincare, and a sense of quiet confidence.

From fresh-faced selfies to bare-skin candor, these Hollywood actresses without makeup continue to inspire fans to embrace their natural look. Here's a list of the top 25 most beautiful celebrities without makeup, showing that beauty truly starts from within.

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

Known for her honesty and warmth, Tracee Ellis Ross often posts bare-faced selfies. Her Instagram features plenty of makeup-free moments, workouts, and self-love content, embracing the power of natural beauty.

2. Lily Collins

Lily Collins, famous for her English rose features, lets her full brows and rosy cheeks shine without makeup. Her natural look highlights her soft and delicate beauty.

3. Kylie Jenner

Though known for bold glam, Kylie Jenner has shown her more natural side on social media. Her makeup-free looks prove she can pull off a fresh-faced style effortlessly.

4. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid recently shared a skincare moment in Paris, with zit cream dotting her glowing skin. Her makeup-free selfies show her radiant complexion and laid-back vibe.

5. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi frequently shows off her natural curls and bare skin, celebrating authenticity and youthful beauty. Her selfies are a breath of fresh air on social media.

6. Lili Reinhart

Candid about her struggles with acne and scarring, Lili Reinhart posts makeup-free selfies that feel intimate and honest. Her openness makes her even more relatable to fans.

7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez often shares makeup-free photos while speaking openly about mental health. “Taking off masks” can start with removing makeup, a message her followers appreciate.

8. Millie Bobby Brown

Promoting her brand, Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown frequently shares natural snaps. Her real-skin moments, blemishes included, reflect genuine self-acceptance.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow believes in skincare over layers of makeup. Her fresh, makeup-free look is often seen in her wellness-focused content.

10. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston treated fans to a no-makeup selfie with her natural waves on display. The photo offered a rare and relatable look into her casual life.

11. Lady Gaga

Known for dramatic makeup, Lady Gaga surprises fans with bold bare-faced selfies. Her stripped-down photos are just as powerful as her glam looks.

12. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber favors a minimalist approach, often opting for makeup-free days. Her glowing skin, clear lips, and calm expression define effortless beauty.

13. Drew Barrymore

Openness is part of Drew Barrymore’s charm. Her all-natural selfies, often taken at home, highlight her joyful spirit and natural beauty.

14. Camila Mendes

At the pool or enjoying downtime, Camila Mendes goes makeup-free, letting her youthful glow and summer-ready skin take center stage.

15. Billie Eilish

Switching up her style often, Billie Eilish shares bare-faced photos that let her freckles and bold features shine. Her natural look is simple yet striking.

16. Demi Moore

Demi Moore posted a cozy bath-time photo, makeup-free and peaceful. She captioned it, “Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs,” reflecting her calm beauty.

17. Halle Berry

During a self-care day, Halle Berry posted a no-makeup photo featuring a facial steamer and bathrobe. Her relaxed, natural look glowed with quiet elegance.

18. Salma Hayek

On September 24, 2021, Salma Hayek embraced her gray hairs and makeup-free face on Instagram. “The white hair of wisdom,” she wrote, celebrating her natural beauty.

19. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion shared a relaxed, makeup-free selfie that highlighted her natural glow. Her clear skin and effortless confidence made the bare-faced moment feel both relatable and refreshing.

20. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shared a glowing makeup-free selfie, giving fans a glimpse of her natural beauty. At 56, she looked fresh and relaxed, reminding everyone that glowing skin and self-confidence never go out of style.

21. Jennifer Garner

During a 'Yes Day' with her kids, Jennifer Garner posted a makeup-free photo. “You’ll never need coffee more than the day after Yes Day!” she joked.

22. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks often embraces her natural look, sharing makeup-free moments that showcase her fun, carefree personality. Her bare-faced selfies reflect a refreshing confidence.

23. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is no stranger to embracing their natural beauty, often sharing makeup-free selfies that feel real and unfiltered. Their bare-faced moments reflect a deeper message of self-acceptance and authenticity.

24. Jessica Biel

Supporting Kate Upton’s self-love campaign, Jessica Biel once posted a selfie “with zero filter and zero makeup.” Her clean and fresh skin made a strong statement for authenticity.

25. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift gave fans a rare no-makeup moment, lying in bed with a cat. “I woke up like thissss (With a cat on me),” she wrote, relatable, calm, and completely real.

