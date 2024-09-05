9 Korean BL series of 2024 that are redefining LGBTQ+ romance on screen

Love is love, and what better way to celebrate it than by immersing ourselves in heartfelt love stories that push boundaries? Korean BL series have gained significant popularity in recent years, both domestically and internationally. These shows typically revolve around romantic relationships between male characters and explore themes such as love, friendship, identity, and societal acceptance.

What makes these series stand out is that they bring their own unique cultural context and narrative styles to the genre.

9 best Korean BL dramas of 2024

1. Love for Love's Sake

Cast: Tae Vin, Cha Joo Wan, Oh Min Su, Woong Gi

Director: Kim Kyun Ah

Runtime: 8 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Adapted from the webtoon, Love Supremacy Zone written by Aquram and Hwacha, the plot of the show follows Tae Myung Ha, a 29-year-old, who is suddenly transported into a virtual game, inhabiting the body of a 19-year-old character. In this new world, he must bring happiness to Cha Yeo Woon, a talented athlete with a stellar reputation. As Tae navigates this quest, he becomes entangled with Cheon Sang Won, a wealthy young man, complicating his relationship with Yeo Woon. Ahn Kyung Hoon, a quiet and supportive figure, aids Tae on his journey.

2. Jazz for Two

Cast: Ji Ho Geun, Kim Jin Kwon, Song Han Gyeom, Kim Jung Ha

Director: Kang Hye Rim

Runtime: 8 episodes

Genre: Music, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

This K-drama revolves around Han Tae Yi, grieving the loss of his genius jazz pianist brother. However, he is unsettled by transfer student Yoon Se Heon, whose jazz playing evokes painful memories. Se Heon, seeking freedom from his strict classical music professor father, suspects Tae Yi of having a mysterious bond with their mutual friend Seo Do Yoon. As the two are paired for a joint performance, their emotions grow complex. However, the return of suspended senior Song Joo Ha disrupts the fragile connection they've built.

3. Happy Ending

Cast: Park Jun Mook, Kim Seong Hyuk

Director: N/A

Runtime: 3 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Happy Ending is a short K-drama with only 3 episodes, yet it tells a beautiful story of two lovers who found each other after years of longing. The plot follows a bookstore owner, Hyun, who stumbles upon a old diary from from his high school. As he starts to read it, he starts reminiscing about the good old days along with recalling the unrequited crush he had on his childhood friend.

4. Boys Be Brave

Cast: Kim Sung Hyun, Nam Shi An, Jung Yeo Jun, Ahn Se Min

Director: Lim Hyun Hee

Runtime: TBD

Genre: Romance, Youth, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Based on the webtoon Can’t Confess, the BL K-drama follows Kim Jin Woo, who has a secret crush on his friend Jun Ki Sub. However, due to some circumstances, they end up staying together for a while. But the plan for the short stay turns into a permanent one eventually, which makes things difficult for Kim Jin Woo. The situation becomes impossible for him to handle and hide his true feelings, will he be able to confess his love for his friend?

5. Please Teach Me

Cast: Lee Sang Min, Park Hyeong Seop

Director: Yoon Hye Ryeom

Runtime: 64 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Popular idol Si Woo has a glaring weakness—he's terrible at acting. After failing a casting audition, he returns to college to take acting classes. There, he meets Do Yoon, a senior whose life revolves around acting. Eager to improve, Si Woo approaches Do Yoon with a simple request to teach him acting. As Si Woo immerses himself in the lessons, he not only hones his acting skills but also discovers much more from his mentor than he ever expected.

6. Gray Currents

Cast: Lee Jae Bin, Jang Woo Young

Director: Lee Son Eum

Runtime: 5 episodes

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

The plot follows Cha Soo Hyuk, who is living a mundane day-to-day life with no goals or aspirations. However, fate gets him reunited with his old friend, Lee Yoon Dae who used to live with his girlfriend. After their breakup, he has nowhere to go and finds himself seeking help from Cha Soo Hyuk. Their relationship eventually develops into more than friendship, making it complicated with time.

7. Love is Like a Cat

Cast: Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat, JM, Lee Geon U, Kim Kyoung Seok

Director: Kwon Nam Ki

Runtime: 12 episodes

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

A global superstar, Piuno, has an irrational fear of animals, which stems from a childhood trauma. However, some people know the secret and conspire to bring him down. The only way to save his career is to work at a pet daycare. Along the way, he develops feelings for the daycare’s director, Dae Byeol. It will be interesting to witness how the relationship evolves with time.

8. Blue Boys (1 & 2)

Cast: Lee Hoo Rim, Choi Seung Jin

Director: N/A

Runtime: 8 episodes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Jae Min, exhausted from the pressures of job preparation, unexpectedly reconnects with Nam Yi, a high school classmate, during a chance encounter that leads to a one-night stand. As Jae Min begins to explore new emotions through this encounter, conflicts arise due to misunderstandings surrounding Nam Yi's job. The K-drama is divided into two parts, each including 4 episodes that tell a poignant story of love.

9. Blossom Campus

Cast: Son Byeong Hoon, Choi Dong Ho, Kim Yong Sol

Director: Kang Woo

Runtime: 6 episodes

Genre: Romance, School

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

The drama follows Kim Min Jae, a transfer student majoring in Practical Music who also works part-time at the library, and Yoon Chan, a Taekwondo major who comes to his aid. From their first encounter, the two become intertwined, gradually growing closer over time. As their bond deepens, their relationship evolves into a romantic one, exploring the connection between two individuals from different paths who find comfort and love in each other.

The above-mentioned Korean BL series are pushing boundaries and captivating audiences with fresh narratives and diverse characters. These nine standout dramas are not just entertaining but also challenging norms and enriching the genre.