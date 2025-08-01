Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 to be announced in Son of Sardaar 2 climax? Find out

Disclaimer: This copy contains spoilers.

It is a big day for all Ajay Devgn fans as his much-awaited film Son of Sardaar 2 has hit the theaters. This is the sequel to the hit 2012 film, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Well, the actor has given all his fans a big surprise, which is hidden in the film. Those who have seen it already know what we are talking about, and those who haven’t, let us tell you that the climax of the film will drop a hint about Golmaal 5.

Rohit Shetty’s cameo in Son of Sardaar 2

Yes! You heard that right. Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2 has a special announcement in the film, which will make fans leave the theaters with a happy heart. Director Rohit Shetty has a cameo in the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. This comes towards the climax, and there is even an interaction between the director and the actor. The Singham star asks him what he was doing, to which Shetty replied, “Golmaal 5 ki taiyaari kar raha ho."

Now, this clearly confirms that the actor-director duo are all set to come back with Golmaal 5 soon.

Rohit Shetty to star Golmaal 5 by early 2026

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Rohit Shetty is currently busy shooting for the Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham in Mumbai. The film will be wrapped up by September 2025, and the filmmaker is aiming to lock the edit by the end of this year, for an early 2026 release. Right after completing work on the Rakesh Maria Biopic, Rohit will move on to the prep of Golmaal 5 and will take it on floors by February/March 2026. The source further added that the basic plot of Golmaal 5 is locked, and the work on writing the screenplay is already underway.

“A fresh set of writers is working on the script of Golmaal 5, which is expected to be locked by September 2025, notwithstanding the dialogues and polishing work,” the source added. Golmaal 5 will mark the reunion of Ajay Devgn with the entire gang of Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever, among others. The comedy caper, which is among the most loved and successful comic franchises of Indian Cinema, will hit the big screen in the first half of 2027.

