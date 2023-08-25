Who are His Man 2's Junseong and Seongho? Find how gay dating show contestants became online favorites

Junseong and Seongho are a real-life gay couple who found each other on a reality dating show called His Man. There are many reality shows that are popular in South Korea like Single's Inferno, Physical 100, Siren: Survive the Island, Nineteen to Twenty, and the show His Man which has also gained attention for its distinct concept. They are breaking the internet with their swoon-worthy chemistry that has taken over the hearts of fans. They participated in season 2 of the dating show with six other participants to find love.

Who are His Man 2's Junseong and Seongho?

His Man is the first BL (Boys Love) dating show in Korea which aired its first season in the year 2022, where eight gay men lived in a house together to find true love. The favorite couple who are loved by the netizens from many parts of the world, entered the show in the second season. Junseong (full name: Shin Seongho) is a 27-year-old sales associate at a luxury brand departmental store in Korea. He has been working at the store for five years and admitted not being good at fashion but he fancies someone who has great fashion sense. Meanwhile, Seongho (full name: Shin Seongho) is a make-up artist who wished to pursue a career in the industry ever since he was young and is working as a freelancer.

Advertisement

How did Junseong and Seongho end up together?

The couple have been all over the internet for the past few months. Junseong swept Seongho off of his feet with his heart-fluttering actions during their dates on the show. One of the moments fans love to recall was when they wore twinning varsity jackets and marshmallows in front of a campfire. Another moment was when Seongho had to pick between Junseong and another contestant Yu Seonwoo, for whom he had an interest previously. Seongho had a deep conversation with Yu Seonwoo, his heart was heavy so he shed tears as his feelings were complicated. After returning to the dorm, he went straight to Junseong and hugged him saying, "I missed you".

During the last episode when they confessed their feelings for each other, Junseong asked him, "Wanna Kiss?" Seongho said yes and shared a little peck making fans go crazy over this adorable scene. Recently, they released their Vlog series on His Man 2 YouTube channel and revealed that they moved in together since Seongho's rental contract expired. Fans can not wait to see what the couple has to offer to their viewers in the future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Netflix’s hit dating reality show Single’s Inferno announces recruitment for third season