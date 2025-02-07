ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao to join LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie in Knowing Foreign Language High School

ZEROBASONE's Zhang Hao will be joining the cast of JTBC's upcoming pilot variety show Knowing Foreign Language High School, as confirmed by the broadcasting company on February 7 KST. The show is based on the concept of non-native celebrity residents of South Korea, playing the role of students at a foreign language high school.

Last month, popular girl group members– LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie were announced to star in the show, alongside two foreign television personalities. With the inclusion of ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao in the cast list, it will be interesting to see the fifth-gen K-pop idol's fun antics with the sunbaenims (seniors). Notably, the Chinese member's presence will lead to the representation of another nation, adding to the show's purpose.

Knowing Foreign Language High School aims at showcasing humourous interactions of people belonging to different cultures and having varied backgrounds. The production team mentioned the show will feature fun games, special guest appearances and a lot more, building anticipation for its release. It will premiere on February 11 at 10:40 p.m. The variety show's dynamic lineup includes television personalities Jonathan from Congo and Alberto Mondi from France, besides the K-pop artists.

Jonathan is a familiar face with the South Korean celebrities because of his appearance in numerous shows and dance challenges with K-pop idols. His interactions with the entertainment industry stars often go viral. Alberto Mondi is a 40-year-old businessman and a former footballer of Serie D. He was last seen on the South Korean talk show Non-Summit (2014). The other cast members– Sakura and Minnie are Japanese and Thai in origin, respectively.

Sakura has been a member of LE SSERAFIM since May 2022 and was formerly part of Iz*One (2018-21) and Japanese girl groups HKT48 (2011) and AKB48 (2014-18). Minnie became a trainee at Cube Tree in 2016. Two years later, she joined (G)I-DLE and debuted with her fellow members on May 2, 2018. The latest addition, Zhang Hao, has already been pointed as a rising star with his dance and vocal prowess. He debuted with ZEROBASEONE on July 10, 2023.

With such a varied, talented and lively cast, Knowing Foreign Language High School promises to be a highly engaging and entertaining variety show.