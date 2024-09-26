Navratri is a vibrant celebration of dance, music, and tradition. As you prepare your most dazzling outfits, don't forget the finishing touch: your hairstyle! This year, take inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies and elevate your look with these celebrity-approved Navratri hairstyles. Whether you love dramatic braids or sleek buns, we've got a classy and chic Navratri hairstyle for everyone. After all, even a hairstyle can literally take your look from boring and basic to just incomparably beautiful.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and get some major Navratri-ready hairstyle motivation from Bollywood’s leading ladies? It’s time to give our looks the ultimate upgrade!

Elegant Navratri hairstyles for 2024:

Embellished braid hairstyle:

Do you like different types of plaits hairstyles with shiny styles and gajras? Well, why don’t you have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s latest look to match your dramatic and elegantly traditional tastes for your Navratri 2024 look? The actress styled her luscious and dark locks into a long braid with a rather loose base with a puffed-up twist and a middle parting. You can easily embellish such hairstyles with different types of gold strings or sparkly charms.

Wavy ponytail hairstyle:

If you’re one of those modern queens who believe that ponytails are outdated and that they cannot help elevate your ethnic looks for Navratri, then you’re missing out. Kiara Advani recently wore a bright pink saree and added some extra amazingness to her look with a naturally wavy ponytail. The high and well-formed ponytail also gave some Gen-Z-approved oomph factor to the look. We also loved how her hairstyle was able to subtly elevate the Navratri look without taking away from it.

Sleek bun with gajra hairstyle:

If you want Deepika Padukone-approved sass for your Navratri 2024 look then you must go for one of her most fabulous and easy-to-create hairstyles for her ethnic outfits i.e. a classy low bun. With a middle parting and hair elegantly sleekly combed on both sides, this style ensures that her gorgeous face and minimalistic accessories have plenty of space to shine. You can add a classic touch to such stunning bun hairstyles with beautiful gajra, making it a great idea to elevate your favorite ethnic look.

Braid with parandi hairstyle:

Classic long braids with colorful and well-decorated parandis have always been a great way to add some gorgeousness to your Navratri season look. If you’re thinking about rocking a trendy Patiala suit this Navratri season. Then, this is just the best and most gorgeous traditional braid hairstyle for you. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor recently showed us how to get this Navratri look right with a pink and yellow suit and a matching long classic braid, decorated with a matching parandi. You can easily match your traditional look with such unique hairstyles for the ultimate glow-up.

Elegant low bun hairstyle:

If you’re a big fan of elegant looks like buns with a well-combed base then, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks and her hairstyle game have got your back. In fact, her latest bun Navratri hairstyle look will leave you feeling m inspired for the upcoming Navratri parties. For this look, part your hair in the middle. Then, comb it back for a sleek and flat base. Following this, tie it up and roll it into a low and well-formulated bun for the much-needed modern twist. You can even add a flower on the bun or a string of gajras around the bun for an added dramatic effect.

So, as the festive season approaches, are you ready to embrace the spirit of Navratri with a touch of Bollywood glam? These celebrity-inspired hairstyles are sure to turn heads and make you feel confident and beautiful throughout the nine-day celebration. So pick your favorite, give it a try, and get ready to dazzle!

So? Which one of these amazing Navratri hairstyles is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired to slay? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

