Have you been struggling with your makeup looks and wondering how to add something new and fresh to it to make your look even more stunning? Well, smokey eyes are the best option for you. After all, these gasp-worthy looks will always leave you feeling extra sassy and confident. Wondering how to do a smokey eye? Well, we have got your back. Read on for some much-needed information.

How to do a smokey eye to add some sass to your look?

Achieving the perfect smokey eye look might seem like a super hard task but, it’s actually pretty easy to rock the vibe. Wondering how to slay the dark and edgy way with edgy eyeshadow shades and a fun eyeshadow? Let’s get you all the information that you might need.

What you’ll need to get things started:

Some eyeshadow primer

Dark, medium, and light eyeshadows to match your clothes and vibe.

A blending brush, crease brush, by angled brush

Matching eyeliner and mascara.

Steps on how to slay the smokey eye look:

Start with some eyeshadow primer to create a base and prevent all kinds of creasing.

Following this, apply a light base color as the eyeshadow for your look.

With a brush, apply the medium eyeshadow to your crease and blend it in to create a soft transition.

Then, apply the darkest eyeshadow (mostly brown or black) to the outer corner of your eyelid and blend it upwards and inwards.

Lastly, use a light silver eyeshadow or highlighter to highlight the inner corner of your eyelid.

Finish the look with either a dramatic or a sleek black eyeliner and some extra coats of mascara for your eyelashes.

Top 3 celebrity-approved smokey eye looks:

Deepika Padukone’s bold smokey eyes look:

When it comes to makeup looks, Deepika Padukone seldom fails to impress. Her eye makeup looks are all kinds of awesome. She loves to motivate her fans and followers to experiment with smokey eye looks. She recently added a hint of boldness to her look with dark brown smokey eye makeup look and stunning volumizing mascara, adding a touch of drama.

Alia Bhatt’s shimmery smokey eyes look:

Alia Bhatt recently surprised everyone with a bold gothic look. She added a glittery brown eyeshadow, which was blended and smudged with dramatic black eyeliner, and voluminous mascara, her look really made a head-turning statement. She balanced the look with nude lipstick and a radiant base.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s classic smokey eyes look:

Tamannaah Bhatia recently slayed the gothic glam makeup look with a matte base for her leather dress look. With a bold black smokey eye with smudged black eyeshadow and eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes, the diva’s eyes looked very well defined. She also added a touch of blush and highlighter to the look. However, the bold eyes look was just all kinds of gorgeousness.

So, are you feeling inspired to rock the smokey-eye look? Which of these celebrity looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

