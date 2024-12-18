5 sarees from Deepika Padukone's closet that'll definitely have bridesmaids stealing the spotlight this wedding season

If you are a bridesmaid for your best friend or sister's wedding and you are wondering what to wear to steal the spotlight, there is nothing to worry about; we have something for you. Well, the universal answer is to wear a saree, one that is an illustration of Deepika Padukone.

Deepika in a saree is just a picture of elegance, poise, and possibly the very definition of bride-party goals. Wanna be the head turner? Here are a few styles of sarees approved by the actress to make you look your finest at the wedding without taking away from the bride's big moment. Let's take a closer look at Deepika's saree.

1. The Classic Black Saree

Deepika Padukone shows that a simple black saree is not only daring but fabulous as well! Deepika wore Sabyasachi's solid black saree for an event with minimal accessories, sleek hair, smokey eyes, and a little sparkle. You will be the center of attention if you pick a similar solid black saree like Deepika, but make sure to keep the vibe subtle yet chic, just like Deepika Padukone’s effortlessly glamorous look.

2. The White Dream Saree

Get your bridesmaid look and channel your inner Deepika by draping yourself in a simple white saree! It's not necessary to drown in sequins to create an impact; simple fabric can work wonders. A pure white saree is an evergreen and classy outfit, and with Deepika's signature makeup, including soft nude lips, smokey eyes, graphic eyeliner, shining skin, and hair tied into a neat bun, it'll leave you looking nothing short of celestial. Extra brownie points if you can smile as beautifully as she does!

Advertisement

3. Banarasi Blue Saree

Deepika Padukone’s blue Banarasi saree is what bridesmaid dreams are made of. It is the saree that has a traditional touch with a splash of bold color. The elaborate golden work and the rich and deep blues will make you stand at center stage with the elegance that the saree brings. Deepika Padukone shows us that you can be a blend of modern-chic and timeless tradition in a saree that speaks volumes.

Take a page from Deepika Padukone’s book and style your saree with a golden multilayered choker, earrings, soft nude makeup, and a sleek, neat bun. You are sure to stand out.

4. Purple Power

Deepika Padukone purple Torani saree is exuding nothing but the royal touch. If you're ready to add some royal glam to your bridesmaid look, you could pull off that bright, confident, graceful saree. The saree is beautified with hand-embroidered pearls, zari, and dori embellishment. It is matched with a matching blouse featuring hand-embroidered zari work, a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped hem.

Advertisement

The ensemble is further accessorized with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and rings. Be it the deep purple color or the sleek silhouette, Deepika's purple saree shows every bridesmaid how to rule a wedding in style.

5. Sheer Elegance

Deepika's sheer white sari is an absolute work of art for anyone who wishes to present a statement with just the right touch of drama. Her enchanting white sari, made of netted sheer fabric and beautifully done in chic extra frill work, is an elegant charm. With the saree, she wore a backless blouse with halter neck cuts enriched with beautiful mirror works, making her style a little extra glam. A sheer sari is not meant for the weak-hearted but put it on, and you'll turn heads when you walk into the venue.

Ready to unleash the inner Deepika Padukone and ace that bridesmaid look? You can now go for the different styles of sarees - from the evergreen black to the ethnic purples; you can pick your favorite vibe and strut down the aisle with the bride. But remember to borrow a lesson from Deepika's style - 'less is indeed more,' keep it graceful, and do not forget that killer smile. Of course, you are not just some random bridesmaid - you're the real star of the wedding!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone rocks formal look in blazer and jeans proving anything can be maternity wear if styled right