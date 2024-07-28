5 times Tamannaah Bhatia showcased her unique collection of statement earrings and we are in love

Tamannaah Bhatia is surely one of the leading ladies in the South Indian industry. Apart from flaunting her acting skills, the actress is known for her fashion A-game. From draping gorgeous sarees to flaunting her boss babe vibes in corporate outfits - she knows what looks best on her.

Not just wearing them, Tamannaah has a knack for styling them with proper accessories. She has often paired her outfits with unique and statement earrings, and today we will take a look at 5 of them. So without any delay, let’s zoom in for more details.

Tamannaah Bhatia in a stone-studded drop earring

Tamannaah Bhatia once wore a gorgeous black Manish Malhotra couture and paired the outfit with stone-studded drop earrings from Amrapali Jewellers. The uncut stones adorned on the golden earrings added the charm that her attire needed. The sequinned work on the outfit and the stone detailing in the accessories complemented each other.

Tamannaah Bhatia slays in a four-tier earring

The South diva looked gorgeous in an emerald green saree with a beautiful trail from the House of Masaba. However, it was her danglers that caught our eyes. She complemented the attire with a pair of golden four-tier statement earrings from Simran Chhabra Jewels. The barfi detailing on her eardrops made it look even more alluring.

Tamannaah Bhatia in huge statement hoops

The gorgeous actress knows how to grab attention with her beauty. Once she wore a grey gown featuring a tube metallic golden bralette detailing from Dash and Dot. Tamannaah accentuated the look with gold accessories, including a stack of bangles, and a few chunky rings,

However, it was the pair of huge statement hoops with floral studs that took our breath away. These earrings can go well with any kind of outfit to elevate the look, be it Western wear or ethnic.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s a quirky set of danglers

Tamanaah Bhatia once paired her quirky blue bodycon outfit from Huemn with a set of equally quirky danglers. A lot of things were happening in her dress as it was designed with multiple patterns and motifs. However, the undertone of gold and beige earrings balanced the look very much. This three-tier earring is a must-have in your closet.

Tamannaah Bhatia sparkles in long earrings

The Lust Stories 2 actress has often turned heads with her fashion game. She once wore a silver outfit from Gauri and Nainika couture collection and slayed like the diva she is. Tamannaah kept her look minimal and chic yet classy. She opted for a pair of uncut diamond-studded long-drop earrings. The stones can be seen sparkling in two different shades. The danglers are from Karishma Joolry. It added the charm her look needed.

So, these are some of the best from Tamannaah Bhatia’s earrings collection, and we are in awe. What are your thoughts and which dangler is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.

