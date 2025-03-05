Palak Tiwari is a beauty to behold in a hot one-shoulder thigh-slit dress worth Rs 25K, proving black is indeed PERFECT

Palak Tiwari served yet another glamorous look in an alluring black dress. Her Pinterest-worthy pics have left netizens in awe.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Mar 05, 2025
Palak Tiwari
An emerging star in show business, Palak Tiwari rules the glamour world with her striking looks and unparalleled style. She is a Gen-Z trendsetter who turns heads with her bewitching looks and stunning fashion choices. Palak Tiwari recently took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos in an edgy and chic black dress, which could only be defined as ‘Perfection’.

Palak Tiwari donned a micro-ribbed asymmetric knit maxi dress from the European brand Maje, priced at approximately Rs 25,451. The off-shoulder black dress is crafted from the body-hugging microfiber fabric that flawlessly flaunts Palak’s curves, creating a striking silhouette. 

The black dress featured a sequence of metallic buttons trailing on the trim, adding a whimsical flow to the attire. The daring modifiable thigh-slit gave a sultry touch to the outfit. The back of the dress was rather unique with an unusual cut-out, giving “backless but make it elegant”. 

The style icon accessorized the fit with a bunch of chunky silver-metallic bracelets complimenting the dress's metallic detailing. For the footwear, Palak opted for strappy stiletto heels elevating the whole look. For the hairstyle, the 24-year-old actress went for a messy pony-tail updo with a few strands of hair charmingly framing her sculpted face.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’s make-up for this look was subtle and clean with a neutral base and blushed-up cheeks. For her eyes, Tiwari swept a layer of warm brown eyeshadow with smudged eyeliner for a soft look. Her lips were muted nude pink with a hint of gloss. She kept her eyebrows feathered and brushed upwards for an effortless effect. 

Palak Tiwari posed gracefully in this look and her overall attire was 10/10. The black body-hugging dress was a perfect choice for the sculpted silhouette. The metallic accessories added some amount of quirk to a rather sleek dress. Her messy ponytail exuded an effortless chic style while the high-heels added a modish glamour to the dress.

Credits: Siddharth Jaiswar, Palak Tiwari IG
About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "s...

