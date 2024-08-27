WATCH: Shweta Tiwari looks fabulous as she dishes out Ganesh Chaturthi outfit inspiration in gorgeous purple saree

Gorgeous Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular divas in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. She never fails to make heads turn whenever she steps out in the city, and today was no different!

Today (August 27), the actress was clicked in the city and was all smiles as she posed in a gorgeous outfit for the photographers. Shweta Tiwari opted for a stunning purple embellished saree and subtle jewelry for her outfit. Her amazing makeup, wavy hair, and million-dollar smile were enough to make hearts melt.

Shweta never fails to inspire, and her subtle ethnic look can easily be worn during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Shweta Tiwari's amazing fashion sense is unmatchable! Time and again, the actress has proven her stunning sartorial choices. From boss lady looks to gorgeous traditional attires, the diva certainly knows how to make heads turn. Her Instagram posts are proof of her amazing style statement.

Workwise, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the newly released hit show Aapka Apna Zakir. Zakir Khan's show features Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as special entertainers. Aapka Apna Zakir premiered on August 10 and airs every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony TV.

From fictional to reality shows, Shweta Tiwari has done everything and impressed audiences every time with her performances. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from this, she has also done a lot of reality shows.

On Television, she was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita. Shweta also appeared in a web series, playing a brief role in Rohit Shetty's debut OTT show, Indian Police Force.

Speaking about her personal life, the actress lives in Mumbai with her two children. Shweta's elder daughter, Palak Tiwari, is also an actor and has done movies and music videos. Meanwhile, Shweta's son Reyaansh is seven years old.

