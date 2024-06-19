5 times Priyanka Chopra rocked bikini looks that prove she’s an ultimate beach babe

Now that the season calls for us to dip our toes in the cool blue sea and lounge by its sandy stretches, it’s time to put together our getaway suitcase with the chicest beachwear. Who better to take inspiration from than international style icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

The OG trendsetter knows how to make jaw-dropping fashion moments, and with her globe-trotting expertise, her vacay closet is brimming with fabulous bikini styles. Whether for a rendezvous by the pool or an indulgent day in a luxury yacht, take cues from Priyanka’s 5 hottest bikini looks for your next coastal adventure.

Keeping it classic, Priyanka wore a ribbed black bikini for sunbathing in Cabo

During her Mexican vacation, Priyanka opted for a ribbed black one-piece with a plunging neckline. Shielding her eyes from the Mexican sun with oversized black sunglasses, the Citadel star took a break from reading and clicked a picture with her open book sprawled across her waist. A tote bag with SPF and a beach towel lay beside her.

Priyanka’s poolside selfie shows us that the simple black bikini is a non-negotiable for a tropical vacation. If you seek comfort and coverage, a ribbed monokini like hers is perfect for elevating the style quotient with a chic, minimal appeal.

Poolside glam but make it athleisure, Priyanka sports a black and white bralette and cycling shorts

If you’re a fitness fiend, you’ll love this look of the Baywatch actress. Redefining poolside glam by blending it with athleisure, Priyanka flaunted her tanned physique in a black and white bralette and cycling shorts, layering it up with a white shrug featuring striped mesh panels. She accessorized her sporty look with oversized hoops, fine gold chains and bracelets, all-essential black sunglasses, and a navy visor.

Using a black polka scarf to tie her hair, Priyanka looked like the quintessential cool girl in her monochromatic fit. This look of hers is a lesson in how to mix and match prints and textures to make your outfit unique and eye-catching.

Priyanka takes on the high sea in her red-hot bikini set and floral cover-up

For her Spanish vacation on a yacht, The White Tiger actress sported a scarlet red bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms. Priyanka layered on a long white floral applique cover-up that gave her swimsuit an air of romance. With her dark tresses soaked and windswept, the starlet wore a pair of reflective sunglasses to finish off her fiery high-sea ensemble.

Priyanka’s tantalizing bikini and flowy cover-up combo are especially right for you if you plan to hit the beach for a romantic getaway. Just make sure you slather on plenty of sun-protection lotion and body oil to give you that irresistible golden glow like PeeCee’s.

Soaking the Spanish sun, Priyanka stuns in a yellow one-piece topped with a beach hat

Another one of Priyanka’s Spanish holiday looks, the sunny one-piece is a standout on its own, but when paired with statement-making accessories, it’s a whole experience.

Striking against the turquoise waters, her bright yellow strapless monokini is by Australian brand Zimmerman. Made with ruching along the sides, the swimsuit creates a super flattering silhouette, and the U-shared metal accent on its neckline gives ample support and style.

The Head of State actress accessorized her yacht fit with a white hat embellished with a string of cowrie shells and layered on the floral appliqué cover-up that added texture to her outfit. Priyanka completed her ensemble with a pair of huge brown-tinted sunnies with gold rims.

Priyanka celebrates her birthday in a black bikini with sultry cut-outs

The leading lady of Mary Kom relaxed by the pool for her birthday in a black one-piece swimsuit designed with geometric cut-outs at the shoulders and hips and a tie-up, which cinched her waist. Adding a dash of drama to her look, Priyanka accessorized with a long silver necklace with circular patterns and small hoop earrings.

As she sunbathed on her luxe London patio, the powerhouse actress looked like a million bucks; her skin glistened against her slinky black bikini. Last but not least, Priyanka finished her sleek poolside fit with go-to black sunnies.

Priyanka’s striking swimwear choices, chic cover-ups, and stunning accessories show that details make all the difference. So, keep an eye out for intriguing design elements to elevate your beach style. And, of course, the most important thing to take away from PeeCee’s vacay outfits is not to skip on your sunnies and SPF.

Which one of Priyanka’s bikini looks made you crave the beach? Share your favorite in the comments.

