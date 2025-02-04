EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal says he felt luckier than Shah Rukh Khan's heroines while working with him in Dunki; 'Unki baahon me...'

Vicky Kaushal collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 comedy drama Dunki. He recently sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and opened up about his experience of working with the superstar. Vicky shared that many of his dreams came true through this film, and he felt luckier than even Shah Rukh’s heroines. He talked about dying in SRK’s arms in the movie.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was shown a still from his film Dunki in which he was seen standing with Shah Rukh Khan. The former said, “Iss film mein mere itne sapne pure hue hain na (So many of my dreams have been fulfilled in this film).”

Revealing why he felt luckier than SRK’s female co-stars, Vicky shared, “Maine Shah Rukh sir ke sath ek drunk scene kar liya, agle din humne ek hi nimbu chaat liya aur phir unki baahon mein main marr bhi gaya. Itna naseeb toh Shah Rukh sir ki heroines ko nahi milta (I did a drunk scene with Shah Rukh sir; the next day we licked the same lemon, and then I died in his arms. Even Shah Rukh sir's heroines are not this lucky).”

Recalling what he told Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal said, “Main sir ko bhi mazak mazak mein bolta tha, ‘Sir, itne intimate aap kisi ke saath hue ho cinema mein jitne aap mere saath hue ho?’ Toh woh bhi kehte, ‘Nahi, nahi, nahi yaar’ (I even told sir jokingly, ‘Sir, have you been as intimate with anyone as you have been with me in cinema?’ Then he also said, ‘No, no, no’).”

Showering King Khan with love, Vicky added, “But he is a legend, he is a king, he is all our favorite. There's nobody like him.” He concluded by saying, “For me, this whole experience was just getting to work with my hero Shah Rukh Khan.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently looking forward to the release of his historical drama Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 14, 2025.