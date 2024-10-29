5 traditional outfits for Diwali party: Kiara Advani’s jacket outfit to Ananya Panday’s sharara

This Diwali, elevate your wardrobe with major fashion inspo straight from your favorite celebrities. In this festival of glitz and glamor, it’s your time to shine with stunning traditional outfits that flawlessly blend culture with a modern twist. Inspired by iconic celeb looks, we’ve curated 5 amazing outfits that are perfect for turning heads and owning the spotlight at any Diwali party.

From Ananya Panday’s chic sharara to Shraddha Kapoor’s swoon-worthy sari, these 5 celebrity-inspired outfits are exactly what you need to dazzle this festive season.

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday served major festive vibes in a stunning green sharara set, making it the perfect choice for a Diwali bash. The outfit boasted intricate embroidery and a floral-patterned top, paired beautifully with flowy sharara pants that added a touch of grace. To complete the desi look, the Call Me Bae actress draped a matching green dupatta, enhancing the festive feel.

To complement her outfit, Ananya Panday opted for a minimalist silver maang tikka, adding just the right amount of sparkle. She styled her hair with a few delicate braids, keeping it simple yet stylish.

So, if you wish to channel your inner celeb energy, then this outfit is just the right fit for you. You can even accessorize it more with bangles, bindi, and rings.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Slay your Diwali event by wearing a Janhvi Kapoor-inspired bold pink lehenga. The gorgeous outfit featured detailing white embroidery on both the crop top and high-waisted bottoms, perfect for anyone who wants to stand out in style. For an elegant touch, the Bawaal actress chose a flowy cape, adding dramatic flair to the outfit.

To channel her inner desi princess vibes, Janhvi tied some of her hair back while leaving the rest flowing. Moreover, her glamorous makeup added extra oomph, making it difficult to take our eyes off her. For makeup, the actress opted for shimmery eyeshadow, nude lipstick, and defined brows, completing her look with hanging earrings.

For a regal touch, you can also add jewelry pieces like necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Give off main character vibes just like Rashmika, who flaunted her glamorous style in a multi-colored outfit. The beautiful ensemble featured vibrant embroidery on the blouse, and a flowy cape added an elegant touch to her, perfect for Diwali. The Pushpa actress paired her blouse and cape with floral wide pants, blending a traditional look with a modern twist.

To keep her outfit as the main focus, the actress tied her hair back in a bun, leaving a few strands loose. For a bit of a heavier touch, you can style this outfit with a necklace, earrings, bracelet, and rings.

4. Kiara Advani

Serving major fashion goals, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share a picture in a stunning yellow traditional outfit. Her three-piece ensemble featured a deep-neck blouse, wide pants, and a flowy full-sleeve cape. To accessorize her look, the Shershah actress chose a delicate neckpiece and stud earrings, adding the perfect sparkle and making the whole outfit feel dreamy.

Without overdoing it, the actress kept her hair down in soft waves and opted for nude lipstick, kajal, and defined brows. This Kiara-inspired Diwali outfit is perfect for adding a vibrant touch to your wardrobe this festive season.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

The national crush, Shraddha Kapoor, often steals our hearts with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress shared a picture of herself in a stunning dark red sari paired with a heavy blouse featuring a deep V-neck and intricate golden detailings, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her outfit. Keeping her accessories on point, the Stree 2 actress opted for a delicate neckpiece and earrings.

For a soft glam touch, the actress chose nude lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow, perfect to add glamor at any event.

If you’re confused about what to wear on your Diwali bash, then it’s time to add these celebrity-inspired traditional outfits to your wardrobe.

Which one of these outfits would you like to wear to the Diwali party? Let us know in the comments below.

