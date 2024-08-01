5 vintage outfits ft Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna and Ananya Panday to chanel old school glam with a modern twist

Vintage fashion, in particular, has been one of the most cherished niches in the world of style. Taking into account the fact that fashion trends of the past were so diverse yet glamorous, it can be stated that contemporary trends are drawing inspiration from bygone eras. While many people still believe that vintage clothes are old fashioned, the truth is that they are trending in today’s fashion trends.

Today, designers and fashion lovers are adopting the looks of the fashionable 20s and 50s, the glamor of the 70s and 80s and adding a contemporary twist to make unique creations. If you are also planning to incorporate some vintage looks in your wardrobe, here are 5 B-town inspired outfits you can try.

5 Vintage outfits inspired by celebs

Sweater vests

Sweater vests can definitely be considered a vintage style as their roots are in mid-20th century fashion. Today, sweater vests made a comeback and are seen today in modern wardrobes. They can be styled in various ways, like a collared button-down shirt like Deepika Padukone or a long sleeve turtleneck tee.

For bottoms, you can go for stylish chinos, pencil skirts or high waisted jeans. Finish your look with chunky boots or fashionable sneakers.

A tailored pinstriped pantsuit

A tailored pinstripe pantsuit like Ananya Panday can be considered a vintage outfit because it draws inspiration from classic fashion eras and were popular in the 1970s & 1980s. Pantsuits in fabrics like wool, tweed, or plaid will work well as they are reminiscent of vintage styles.

You can pick pantsuits in styles like wide lapels, high waisted trousers. To finish your look, add accessories like classic pumps, statement jewelry, or vintage style scarves.

A gingham print dress

A gingham print is considered vintage. It is a pattern which consists of small checks in altering colors and has a classic appeal. If you also want to try a gingham print vintage outfit, take a cue from Rashmika Mandanna.

You can choose a gingham dress with a retro silhouette, such as fit and flare or an A-line silhouette. You can layer it with a denim jacket or light cardigan or you can vintage pieces like a corset belt. To finish your look, opt for white sneakers, espadrilles or flat sandals. Consider adding a cross body bag or sunglasses.

A flared floral dress

A flared floral dress like Mrunal Thakur can evoke a classic, vintage style that was famous in the early eras. You can go for a flared floral dress in silhouettes like A-line, fit-flare or a circle skirt. You can enhance the vintage feel of the dress with a fitted waist belt or a cropped sweater.

To finish your look opt for ballet flats, classic Mary Jane heels or vintage inspired loafers. Add a headband, retro sunglasses or vintage brooch to complete your look with style.

A black and white check dress

A black and white check patterned dress has a classic, vintage appeal and they continue to be relevant in modern fashion. Like Khushi Kapoor, you can pair black and white check shirt or top with a skirt, jeans or casual trousers. You can also go for a vintage check dress with a fitted waist, full skirt or mix checkered pieces.

Finish your vintage look with mary jane flats, heels, brown boots or pointed toe flats. You can layer your dress with black and white check blazer for a more coordinated look.

After years or decades, people are still attracted to vintage fashion. Today’s fashion gurus have adopted trends from the early eras. And, by adding contemporary styling to them, they are actually continuing the elegance and distinctiveness of the bygone ears.

If you like the sparkle and glam from the ‘20s, the playfulness of the ‘50s, the free spiritedness of the ‘70s or the bold statements of the ‘80s, vintage outfits are for you.

Get your hands on some of these timeless trends and help your modern outfit to take a slight retro twist.