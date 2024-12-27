Mrunal Thakur vs Janhvi Kapoor Fashion Face-off: Who do you think styled the banarasi silk saree better?

The Bollywood industry has seen intense fashion wars between famous actresses. These divas love experimenting with their looks but often find themselves in coincidental fashion rivalries, sparking waves of excitement among fans. One such face-off that recently caught our attention was between Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor. Both were seen slaying their Banarasi silk saree looks with utmost perfection. Let’s delve into each of their stylings.

First, let’s talk about our very own Sita Mahalaxmi—Mrunal Thakur. She set the internet ablaze with her Banarasi silk saree adorned with intricate golden traditional detailing. The saree was draped impeccably at the waist, with neatly arranged pleats visible at the ends. For an elegant touch, she styled the pallu by throwing it over one shoulder, securing one side to her blouse while letting the other cascade gracefully down her arm.

Mrunal Thakur’s accessories don’t scream for attention because we all know they are statement-making. For a full-on traditional vibe, she opted for intricately detailed jhumkas and bangles, giving an edge to her saree appearance. To perfectly flaunt her accessories, the actress tied her hair into a sleek bun and adorned it with fresh gajras.

Turning our focus to Janhvi Kapoor, she looked enchanting in a blue Banarasi silk saree. With the perfect drapes at the waist and the pallu falling gracefully on her arms, the actress appeared equally luxe and elegant. She styled her saree with a sleeveless blouse made of plain blue fabric, perfectly complementing the vibe of her saree.

Quite similar to Mrunal’s styling, Janhvi also accessorized her ensemble with traditional jhumkas and a perfectly placed ring on her finger. Her hair tied back into a bun adorned with fresh gajra added a fragrant charm, making her presence impossible to ignore.

With dewy makeup and a round bindi gracing their foreheads, both actresses completed their saree looks with absolute perfection.

Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor's Banarasi silk saree appearances were strikingly similar. From their styling to their choice of accessories and the timeless addition of gajra, both exuded rich elegance with minimalism. It’s a tough call to decide who styled it best. So, girlie, save this iconic Banarasi look for later and let us know whose style you loved the most!

