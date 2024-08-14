How to style your white kurta on Independence Day ft Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we’ve come up with five stunning ways to spruce up your white kurta for this proud occasion. It’s all about keeping it low-key and chic, and nothing comes close to this brief than the classic white kurta. Not only does the white kurta ensure many styling possibilities, but it also embodies purity, peace, spirituality, and a true and tested wardrobe essential that captures the essence of enduring simplicity.

So, whether attending a flag-hoisting ceremony or a get-together with your loved ones, we’ve curated celeb-approved best white kurta looks to champion this timeless style staple. Let’s dive in and get festive-ready with Bollywood’s favorite fashion icons like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ruffle-sleeve white kurta with a blue Phulkari dupatta

Like a rom-com queen out of a Bollywood movie, Janhvi wore a fitted white tonal embroidered kurta with short fluttery sleeves and a soft, square neckline. She paired it with a white salwar but gave her ethnic look a vibrant touch with a sheer blue dupatta with traditional Phulkari embroidery in red, yellow, and pink.

The Ulajh star kept her hair and beauty natural, with dark tresses in loose waves and a no-makeup look. On Independence Day, you can style your white kurta with a phulkari dupatta for a stylish twist.

Kiara Advani’s white-on-white Chikankari kurta set with oversized sunnies

For a voting day in Mumbai, Kiara Advani chose a long white chikanhari kurta with quarter-length sleeves, with matching ankle-length pants, and a dupatta, all featuring delicate tonal chikankari embroidery and lace trims.

She opted for a pared-back look, flaunting her natural beauty; her hair was pushed back in a bun. The Shershaah actress complemented her impeccable ivory outfit with embellished tan ballet flats and brown-tinted oversized sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor wears her boxy white kurta with faded blue jeans

Kareena was spotted at the polling booth wearing a knee-length, loose-fit white kurta with minimal tone-on-tone embroidery on its round neckline and placket. She paired it with straight-leg blue-washed denim pants.

The Crew star chose a pair of pointy-toe tan ballet flats to go with her look and accessorized with oversized black sunnies. Her denim and white kurta combo is a modern-ethnic option that’s easy to wear on Independence Day.

Karisma Kapoor’s white monochrome kurta set with Kholapuri sandals

Not able to figure out on how to style your Independence Day attire? We’ve got you covered. Karisma Kapoor looked like an absolute vision in white during her visit to the Taj Mahal. She rocked a loose-fit pristine white cotton kurta from Nicobar with Dolman sleeves and a rounded hem, paired it with relaxed white trousers, making her vibe uber-cool and classy.

The Murder Mubarak actor accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, a sleek watch, and a pair of stylish white Kolhapuri flats. With her dark tresses sweeping over her shoulder, plus a pop of red lipstick, she nailed the white kurta look in the most chic and elevated way.

Sara Ali Khan’s sharara suit with a tricolor dupatta

For Independence Day, Sara wore a pleated white sharara with a short quarter-sleeved kurta. She draped a flowing tricolor dupatta over her white ethnic outfit that made it picture-perfect for the occasion.

The Ae Watan Mere Watan star accessorized her outfit with solitaire earrings. She kept her middle-parted hair open to cascade down her back and sported a fresh look with mauve lips and subtle, rosy cheeks.

With these five celeb-loved looks, it’s clear that the understated white kurta is the go-to choice for a stylish Independence Day celebration. From Kiara’s timeless grace to Karisma’s contemporary take, these outfits prove that you don’t need to be over the top to make a statement. After all, it’s the most classic attire that truly shines, especially on a day as meaningful as this one.

Which Bollywood diva’s white kurta look would you like to recreate? Share your pick in the comments now.

