Hello fashionistas, are you looking to embrace the festive spirit and elevate your ethnic look? Well, don't just settle for the ordinary, instead, add some magic with the timeless elegance of gajras. For this, you can easily take some much-needed gajra hairstyle inspiration from Bollywood's ladies and transform yourself into a modern-day queen with these stunning gajra hairstyles. From classic buns to cascading florals, we've curated a collection that guarantees to turn heads with your traditional outfits.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we just dive right in and have a look at some seriously stylish gajra hairstyles served by none other than Bollywood’s leading ladies including Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and more, for a dose of gajra hairstyle inspiration for your looks?

Top 7 gajra hairstyles for modern queens in 2024:

Elegant low bun hairstyle:

One of Deepika Padukone's most fabulous and easy-to-create gajra hairstyles for her ethnic outfits is a classy low bun. With a middle parting and hair elegantly sleekly combed on both sides, this style ensures that her gorgeous face and minimalistic accessories have plenty of space to shine.

You can add a classic touch to such stunning bun hairstyles with beautiful gajra flowers by tucking them in with a bobby pin, making it a perfect idea to elevate your ethnic look. The sleek base with a unique heavy gajra will help you rock the look. This can be the ideal pick for Indian brides.

Pinned-back hairstyle:

Another gajra hairstyle that is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s absolute favorite is the sleek and pinned-back hairstyle. With her dark and luscious locks parted in the middle and combed supremely well on both sides for that desired flat and fabulous base.

Remember to calm down the remaining stray strands with a setting spray to make sure that your headset does not move throughout the day. You can even add a gajra, pinned at the back to this simply classic hairstyle to make sure that your gorgeous face, amazing makeup look, and perfect accessories are easily visible. This can be a great hairstyle for brides, as well.

Sleek high bun hairstyle:

If you’re a big fan of the Gen-Z-approved clean and sleek aesthetic with a well-combed base then, Alia Bhatt’s latest traditional gajra hairstyle look will leave you feeling incomparably inspired for the upcoming festive as well as wedding-ready season.

For this look, part your hair in the middle. Then, comb it back for a sleek and flat base. Following this, tie it up and roll it into a high and well-formulated bun for the much-needed modern twist. Add a gajra around the bun for a dramatic and classic look.

Sleek braid hairstyle:

If you are one of those modern divas who believe that plaits are old and outdated, you’ve got it wrong. After all, Janhvi Kapoor recently showed us that elegant and sleek braids with gajras are in fact, the best way to go for traditional looks.

The actress went for a rather sleek look with a well-formed and long plait with all sections of hair. You can attach an elegant gajra in the middle for that super unique traditional appeal. You can easily try such hairstyles with all of your lehengas and sarees for an effortlessly modern appeal.

Floral-wrapped plait hairstyle:

Are you one of those Gen-Z babes who is obsessed with gajras as well as the most dramatic types of plaits hairstyles with gajras, which were carried by the actresses in old Bollywood movies? Well, why don’t you have a look at Pooja Hegde’s yellow saree to match your dramatic and elegantly traditional tastes?

The actress styled her luscious and dark locks into a long braid with a rather loose base with a puffed-up twist and a middle parting. You can easily embellish such hairstyles with different types of flowers and even wrap them up with gajras for a unique traditional gajra hairstyle look.

Braided and pinned hairstyle:

Are you actively looking for a modernized and contemporary gajra hairstyle that can give a touch of fusion finesse to your ethnic looks? Well, Mrunal Thakur has the unique and trend-worthy hairstyle inspiration that you seek.

She recently donned an elegant salwar suit and elevated the look with a braided and pinned hairstyle for the ultimate formal look. You can easily go with a sleek braid and pin it at the back. Add a string of gajras like a clip at the back for a fun traditional twist.

Cascading gajras hairstyle:

If you’re looking to be a traditional bride this wedding season while keeping things minimalistic for your entire look, Aditi Rao Hydari’s bridal hairstyle is perfect for your wedding day. You wouldn’t even need other hair accessories with this unique idea.

She created a total stunner with her hair tied back into a rather loose and elegant braid. You can decorate such looks with a string of Mogra Gajras, cascading down the back, for the ultimate bridal touch. Remember to keep your accessories and makeup minimalistic to nail the look.

With these diverse gajra hairstyle inspirations at your fingertips, you're well on your way to owning the festive season. Whether you prefer a sleek and sophisticated bun or a cascading floral masterpiece, there's a gajra hairstyle waiting to make your ethnic look truly unforgettable. So, don't be afraid to experiment, find your signature look, and let your gajra hairdo shine!

So, which one of these gajra hairstyles is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

