Deepika Padukone shines at Paris Fashion Week in Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 oversized dress, sports Rs 1,311 statement ear cuff

Deepika Padukone’s fashion is unmatched. She consistently outshines everyone, and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week was no exception. Representing India at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show, she exuded high-fashion glamour in an oversized blazer dress paired with statement accessories.

For the event, Deepika Padukone donned a beige oversized dress from the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 collection. The ensemble featured full sleeves, a crisp white collar, and dramatic puffed shoulders. The structured yet relaxed silhouette ended at her thighs, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and bold style.

Deepika Padukone’s stylist, Shaleena Nathani, ensured she didn’t settle for less, adding a vintage twist to her look. The beige sweater dress was paired with black stockings that fit her legs like a glove. Her accessories stole the show—her hands adorned with black leather gloves and a classic round hat, slightly tilted to one side, capturing all our attention.

Advertisement

The Jawan actress’s makeup was all about boldness, keeping her lips in focus. Her skin glowed with the right portion of concealer and foundation, while contouring and highlighting enhanced her features. Her eyes shined with shimmery eyeshadow, a neutral-toned blush graced her cheekbones, and finally, her lips stood out in a bold bright red lipstick, tying the whole look together.

Adding to her high-fashion look, the style icon highlighted her ears with an 18K gold-plated cubic zirconia-studded triple-band statement ear cuff, priced at Rs 1,311. She also carried an LV Biker PM bag, designed for effortless arm carry with its sleek hand straps.

Advertisement

Deepika kept her hair neatly brushed and styled into a low ponytail, secured with a ribbon for an added touch of elegance. To complete the look with the perfect edge of sophistication, she slipped into high black stilettos.

Deepika Padukone’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year was truly beyond words. From the beige dress and black stockings to the LV bag and statement studs, every element came together flawlessly. The actress undoubtedly left her mark in Paris, making everyone fall head over heels for her high-fashion moment.