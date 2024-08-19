Aditi Rao Hydari’s Rs 59,800 red bandhani silk saree with Banarasi blouse is made for modern brides

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth trend-worthy couple style game is always on fleek. The actress, who was totally loved for her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, was spotted once again, with her beau, in a stylish and bright red saree for Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka’s engagement party in Mumbai. Her classy outfit for the occasion was just all things awesome.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Aditi Rao Hydari’s amazing ethnic ensemble for some major fashion inspiration for modern brides—After all, this would be the perfect pick for post-wedding festivities.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion game has always been on fire. This is especially true for her ethnic picks, and her beyond-vibrant red drape that was also just amazing. It was beautifully laden with bandhani work that elevated the elegant ensemble beyond all comparison. This statement-worthy saree known as the ‘Custom Chirmi Saree’ was delicately handcrafted by the expert fashion mavens at Raw Mango. It also came with the heavy price tag of Rs. 59,800.

The pretty saree was also embellished with gold embroidered border with intricate sequin work. We also adored the tree-shaped traditional embroidery work on the six yards of pure elegance. This luxurious piece of silk was paired with a contrasting green blouse, which was elegantly laden with gold Banarasi work that looked just gorgeous. The color-blocked effect of the saree and blouse also took the whole ensemble to the next level. The detailed work on the saree was just classic.

The high neckline of the half-sleeved blouse also made the whole piece look beyond sophisticated. Its fitted silhouette also hugged the actress’ curves at all the right places, perfectly accentuating her well-toned frame. She also completed her look with matching gold heels, giving a rather well-thought-out appeal to her statement look. This also beautifully rounded out her look. This is a timeless piece that is passed down from generation to generation and new brides totally need this one for the wedding season. Meanwhile Siddharth wore a stylish blue shirt paired elegantly with an ethnic lungi. His ethnic game was also on fleek, and we’re speechless.

In fact, Aditi also played it safe with her accessory choices for this one, as per usual. She accessorized the outfit with a statement gold chaandbali earrings that looked pretty and matching gold rings on her fingers. We loved how her classy choices added some bling to her ensemble, subtly elevating it to perfection. The diva has once again proved that nobody can carry ethnic wear as elegantly as her. After all, there’s only one Bibbojaan, don’t you agree?

Meanwhile, Aditi’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with soft eyeshadow, eyeliner, and volumizing mascara highlighting her eyes. The subtle blush on her cheeks and a matte pink lipstick perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her outfit. Even her minimalistic bindi and her sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting looked just fabulous, we’re totally taking notes.

But, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

