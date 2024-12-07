Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a black ethnic suit, and it's worth bookmarking for a sangeet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at a wedding reception lately in an all-black ethnic suit. The ensemble was easily a show-stopper with its elegant gotta patti work and a timeless silhouette. The full sleeves and heavy dupatta make it a go-to for the winter wedding season. Apart from Aishwarya’s captivating beauty, what makes the ensemble stand out is the rich fabric and detailed golden accents of gotta patti. Black, even though an unconventional choice amidst the pastel trends, looks stunning when styled right. Aishwarya brings her signature A-game yet again.

Aishwarya’s heavy matching dupatta, also adorned with intricate gold shimmer detailing, adds to the grandeur of the look. For accessories, Aishwarya opted for a Kundan stone bracelet and a similar ring, allowing the suit to take centre stage while perfectly complimenting it. For makeup, her bold eye makeup and classic red lipstick created a striking contrast against the black outfit.

The color palette, rooted in deep black and gold accents, complements the cozy, festive ambiance of the winter season.

Aishwarya Rai has been consistently known for her impeccable fashion choices. Right from donning bold metallic gowns to ethereal ball dresses at the iconic Cannes, her appearances have been nothing short of an inspiration for every fashionista.

Coming to her ethnic looks that have always caught the eye, like another one of her white anarkali outfit she wore at the ponniyin selvan promotions, Aishwarya has a knack for making a statement.

If you are someone who loves bold colors but likes to keep them elegant, simple, and stylish this wedding season, follow her footsteps and opt for fabrics like silk and velvet for your kurtas.

Include different textile elements like handwork and gotta patti borders, and lastly, pair it with minimal jewelry like a statement bracelet and kundan earrings, allowing the ensemble to stand out. If you’re bold like Aishwarya, elevate the look with a classic red or wine-hued lip shade to the drama, and you are sure to look like a diva.

