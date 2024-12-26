Alia Bhatt gives everyone Christmas treat with her playful look in Rs 1 lakh midi dress but the cute headband steals show

Bollywood style icon Alia Bhatt, who never misses a chance to mesmerize us with her styling and fashion choices, has once again left us swooning over her. Her Christmas celebration look in white was something we didn’t know we needed. She seemed absolutely ethereal and effortlessly elegant in the classic white midi dress. Let’s take a dig deeper into her attire.

Celebrating Christmas with her family, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse on her social media handle where she was seen rocking her appearance in the crystal feather one-shoulder midi dress from the iconic shelves of David Koma. The dress was worth Rs 1,41,100. Instead of straps or sleeves, the one-shoulder detail had a feather, perfectly settled on her shoulders. Also, the fitted bodice highlighted her well-maintained body.

For an easy-go movement, her dress had a slit cut on the back. Just like her, if you want to stand out looking effortlessly elegant, then this outfit is the right inspiration for you. The ensemble is not just a fit—it’s bold and unique.

She accessorized her white dress with matching-color pearl drop earrings and rings on her fingers, adding feminine appeal. Her accessories were minimal and subtle, perfect to provide the limelight her dress deserved.

Also, how can we miss that cute Christmas tree band on her head? The actress added a playful vibe with the cute headband settled beautifully on her open hair.

Adding the flawless glow to her skin, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress opted for a subtle base and enhanced it with defined brows and nude shade lipstick. Her makeup was, although natural, perfect to keep her appearance low-key obsessed.

Taking inspiration from a true fashionista is never wrong, and when it comes from Alia Bhatt, we definitely know it's going to be enchanting. Alia Bhatt in a midi dress and minimal accessories showed us the art of styling and served as major guidance for our next party look. So, girls don’t miss this one, and save this to recreate later.

