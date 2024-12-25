Alia Bhatt’s red slip dress with a rosette detail for Christmas lunch is the perfect blend of Merry and minimal

Alia Bhatt has once again proved why she is a fashion icon as she arrived at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their adorable daughter Raha. The trio radiated festive spirit when they made their grand entrance at the much-awaited event, held in the true warmth of the Kapoor family's traditions. Alia chose a red slip dress for the occasion, which was nothing less than a showstopper. So, let's take a closer look.

For the event, Alia sported a beautiful red slip dress from Summer Somewhere, and everything we love about her style— easy, chic, and timeless. The mid-length dress had thin straps to reveal her lovely shoulders and a deep V-neck that gave a very sultry touch to the outfit. The well-fitted bodice highlights her frame just right and the beautiful rosette detail on the front adds a unique, romantic flair. The dress also had a delicate back tie-up, adding an extra dose of elegance to her look.

Going with her Christmas outfit, Alia completed her look with a pair of little golden hoops, glamorous heels, and a cheeky red velvet bow that decorated the half-tied hair.

In terms of glam, Alia stuck to her motto: "less is more." The actress appeared with fresh radiant skin and feathered brows, with a hint of wispy lashes brushed with mascara. A nice blush added color to the apples of her cheeks, and the entire appearance was perfectly tied together with a nude lip shade that looked as if it weren't even there.

A dress like Alia Bhatt's is the kind that one should have for bright occasions, be it family gatherings or Christmas brunch; you can style it further by wearing it on a date in the evening with very minimal accessories. It will be ideal for practically all festive occasions. This is a wonderful option for Cocktail parties or casual evenings with friends.

The combination of her minimalistic makeup, delicate hairstyle, and vibrant dress made Alia Bhatt’s Christmas brunch outfit a true winner. It not only resonated with the festive spirit but also showcased her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and sophistication.

While posing for the cameras together with Ranbir and Raha, Alia once again showed why she is considered as a fashion diva of Bollywood, with the ability to brilliantly nail an outfit for any occasion.

