Alia Bhatt nails off-duty look with tank top layered with denim shirt and jeans, perfect for spontaneous mid-week outing

When we think of Alia Bhatt, one thing that comes to our mind is her stunning red-carpet appearances in glamorous gowns or her poised and elegant on-duty looks. However, there is another side to Alia that doesn’t go unnoticed: her off-duty style, which is remarkable but completely different.

The actress opts for a relaxed and cool vibe that is both comfortable and relatable. Instead of elaborate gowns and high heels, we often find her in simple, stylish outfits like shorts, jeans, and a tee. She knows how to nail a casual chic look without even trying too hard, and once again, she gave us an off-duty look that looks casual yet put together. Let’s break down her latest look.

Alia Bhatt’s latest look

Today, June 12, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Alia Bhatt as she made her way to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence, and her off-duty look was on full display. The Udta Punjab actress looked effortlessly cool in a grey tank top, which she paired with denim jeans, and she layered a denim shirt over her tank top, which was left unbuttoned for a trendy and relaxed vibe.

Alia’s outfit is versatile enough to be worn in casual settings. Whether you are meeting your friends for coffee, running errands, or shopping, this outfit will strike a perfect balance between comfort and style. If you are heading to a movie night, the outfit is comfortable enough for sitting through a film.

Alia’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Jigra actress opted for white Gucci sneakers, a subtle reminder of her affiliation with the brand. It also gave her look a luxe touch. Adding a slight bling, she opted for golden earrings that elevated her off-duty look. She also opted for a wristwatch with her outfit.

In terms of make-up, the diva opted for a no-make-up look, which allowed her skin to breathe and her natural beauty to shine through. Completing her look, she tied her hair in a neat bun.

Therefore, it is safe to say that not only are Alia Bhatt’s red-carpet ensembles and her stylish outfits for official occasions worth discussing, but her casual outfits also deserve attention. These casual and chic outfits confirm that she can wear practically anything she wants, which makes her a fashion icon you don’t want to underestimate. After all, it doesn’t get more fashionable than confidence, does it?

