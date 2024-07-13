Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian in nude saree and nath is the epitome of beauty; Khloe stuns in pink lehenga

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony to be held on July 13 (today) in Mumbai. Global star Kim Kardashian is one of the attendees at Anant and Radhika's grand wedding. She is accompanied by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, for the big event.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's looks for the blessing ceremony are out, and we can't keep calm.

Kim Kardashian looks jaw-dropping gorgeous in her nude saree

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kim Kardashian can be seen stepping out of her hotel in Mumbai to attend the blessing ceremony of a newly married couple.

She opted for a nude-colored saree with detailed silver embellishments over it. Her full-sleeved blouse featured silver danglers hanging on her arms. Kim's pallu was tied to one of her hands.

The global icon completed her look with silver jewelry consisting of a heavy necklace, a pair of earrings, and a maangteeka. Kim kept her hair tied in a sleek bun.

What caught our attention the most was Kim's exquisite nath (nose ring), which she truly aced in her look.

Kim walks with sister Khloe Kardashian

In the clip, Kim Kardashian can be seen walking towards her car with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. She is holding Khloe's hand during the moment.

Khloe opted for a pink minimal flared lehenga with silver work over it. Her blouse featured pearl sleeves that enhanced her look. She kept her hair in a long ponytail. Khloe also wore silver jewels for the event.

Watch the video below:

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's wedding looks for the Ambani wedding

On July 13, Kim Kardashian set the Internet on fire with her red saree look as she attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Kim wore a Manish Malhotra-designed saree and paired it with a short shimmer blouse. Her saree was designed in the form of a mermaid skirt.

Khloe Kardashian opted for an ivory gold lehenga saree for the event yesterday. Both of them stole the limelight at the wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

