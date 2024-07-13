Anant-Radhika Shubh Aashirwad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a vibrant Anarkali suit is all the reason to stop and stare

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out to attend an event, it makes for a delightful sight, compelling us all to just sit and stare. Last night saw the Bollywood diva making a notable entry at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In a red Anarkali suit, she left the Internet gasping for breath. Even today, Aishwarya made a mesmerizing presence at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of the ‘just-married’ couple.

Aishwarya’s solo appearance at the ceremony was nothing short of royalty. The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, saw the former Miss World arriving in a vibrant black suit adorned with colorful printed patterns all over. As she graced the event to shower blessings on the couple, we couldn’t help but take notes from her choice of outfit and other details. Let us share the outfit details with you here in this article.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds splash colors to Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Bachchan truly epitomized elegance and grace with her multicoloured Anarkali suit for the lavish ceremony. The traditional number worn by the actress boasted a modern design with contemporary finesse. Featuring a scoop neckline, fit and flare silhouette, and sophisticated full sleeves, the outfit contributed to her seamlessly perfect look for the evening.

The black hue of the outfit including Anarkali kurta and dupatta served as a perfect canvas for block-printed patterns enhancing the vibrant element of her ethnic OOTD. Further, the tassel detailing on the sleeves added a little drama. For a feminine touch, she also wore a matching dupatta with a contrasting blue border.

Advertisement

Aishwarya’s accessory choices speak volumes of her penchant for styling

Maintaining her regal presence, Aishwarya accessorized her look with kundan studded jewelry, accentuated with green pearls and detailing. Ditching heavy layered neckpieces, she enhanced the glam factor with choker necklace, matching dangler earrings, and an eye-catching maangtika. The matching black potli echoed similar patterns as that of her outfit.

Her makeup was clean and minimalistic, not outshining her natural glow. For the right amount of bling, she went for a dash of highlighter and glassy dark red lipstick. Further, her kohl-rimmed eyes and a hint of shadow paired with deeply defined eyebrows proved that she never goes wrong with her makeup. Lastly, her hair done in a low bun complimented her face, giving a dignified look. She adorned her hairdo with a gajra, taking the fashion world by storm.

Waiting for more looks for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding? Stay tuned as we’ll be right back with fresh updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Kiara Advani serves ultimate wedding guest look in classy multicolored lehenga worth Rs 4,99,500