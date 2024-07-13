Anant-Radhika Shubh Aashirwad: Janhvi Kapoor's oh-so-hot outfit comes with crystal-embellished sculpted corset and drape wings

Janhvi Kapoor is setting a whole new standard for wedding fashion with every look she served during the long celebration that's finally culminating this week. The gorgeous beauty has once again established her status as Bollywood’s hottest fashion icon with her latest appearance at the Shubh Ashirwad festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Goodluck Jerry starlet donned a breathtaking sparkling ivory couture gown taken from the yet-to-be-released collection of renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. Keep reading to discover all the details of her glamorous attire.

Janhvi’s ivory TT couture gown came with a Victorian corset and an ethereal sheer cape

The leading lady of Mr. & Mrs Mahi wore an ivory gown with peach undertones taken from Tarun Tahiliani’s unreleased collection. The gown accentuated her curves with a mermaid silhouette and its off-the-shoulder sleeves were adorned with beaded tassels and pearls that caught the light. A sweetheart neckline peaked through the Victorian corset which was encrusted with crystals forming baroque motifs, cinching her waist and giving a dazzling look that exudes vintage romance.

The mermaid skirt also featured delicate embroidery with crystals, lace, and pearl embellishments, finished with ruffles at the bottom. Adding an extra layer of grandeur to her ensemble was a sheer floor-kissing cape that cascaded elegantly from the off-shoulder gown, billowing gracefully as she moved, making her resemble a modern-day princess. The combination of the structured corset with the sheer cape created a captivating look that was both powerful and feminine.

Janhvi kept it classy with minimal accessories and a glowing glam

Janhvi let her outfit take the spotlight and chose to accessorize with a pair of statement earrings with blingy fringes and a cocktail ring that complemented her look without overwhelming it. Keeping her look minimal, she left her open but brushed back to show off her stunning visage. As for her makeup, Janhvi looked radiant with her superbly sculpted features, she sported the classic winged liner and dramatic lashes, along with glossy lips.

Her look was a perfect blend of modernity and old-world elegance, however, the ceremony’s dress code was Indian formal, and some felt that Janhvi had missed the brief. But that said, the Anant-Radhika wedding is one of the grandest, star-studded events of the century which brought the biggest names from around the world under one roof. The wedding took Indian fashion to an international stage, it is a story that will have its place in the golden pages of fashion history. And Janhvi Kapoor’s incredible style deserves its dedicated chapter.

What do you think of Janhvi’s princess-worthy gown? Share your views with us in the comments right away.

