Janhvi Kapoor dipped in embellished gold Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for Anant Ambani-Radhika Wedding

The Baaratis of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding affair have changed into their main event ensembles. While many guests already marked their attendance for the main event, Radhika’s friend and B-town diva Janhvi Kapoor has reappeared recently in her second look. She wore a golden sequinned lehenga choli, and we are here for it.

From the Bachchan family to the Khans, the Kardashians to John Cena, MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir, this wedding gala is witnessing footfall from all domains, making it one of its own. While our eyes are set on the bride, Radhika Merchant, who appears breathtakingly beautiful in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit, Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn while dripping in gold. Without any delay, let’s zoom in for more details of her look.

Janhvi Kapoor in Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor changed from her Baaraati outfit to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For the gala, she chose a gorgeous-looking Falguni Shane custom-made golden sequinned lehenga choli. The mermaid-style lehenga, embellished with thousands of sequins and crystals, looks like a dreamy outfit for any one of us.

She paired it with a bralette-like choli ornamented with real gold temple jewelry to match the extravaganza of the lower half of the ensemble. Along with it, Janhvi accentuated the look with a dupatta adorned with small buti work, making it look like a thousand stars attached to her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s choice of jewelry

To complement the overtly embroidered ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor wore a polki choker neckpiece with matching danglers and a maang teeka. The Mr and Mrs Mahi actress completed the look with a bracelet on one hand, keeping the other free, and added a few rings to enhance the whole look.

For the makeover, Janhvi went full glam. She completed the base with a sheen foundation, lots of blush, and highlighted cheekbones. For her eyes, she went with a pinkish bronze tone and added soft winged liner, kohled waterline, and mascara-laden lashes. With defined brows, falsies, and a muted pink lip shade, her look was put together. Janhvi’s hairstyle went perfectly with the look. She tied her hair in a textured braid. She totally looked like a true reflection of her mom, Sridevi!

While her blush was on point, it seemed like Shikhar Pahariya was the reason behind the little more color on her cheeks. As she was posing for the paps at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, her beau passed, looking dashing in a maroon velvety pathani kurta and trousers.

