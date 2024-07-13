Shubh Aashirwad: Alia Bhatt chooses Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga and it SCREAMS classiness

The fashion extravaganza at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding celebrations has begun, and we are here for it. While the new bride stunned everyone in a beautiful pink hand-printed lehenga choli, the guests have been gracing the event in designer ensembles. Alia Bhatt arrived looking gorgeous as ever!

Ever since she portrayed Gangubai and took up the different shades of white, we have been in love with her fashion quotient, and now, yet again. Now, at the post-wedding event of Anant and Radhika, the Raazi actress chose to turn up in pastel couture, and she is shining like a diamond. Let’s zoom in for more details of her look.

Alia Bhatt in Anamika Khanna couture

At the Ashirvad ceremony, Alia Bhatt walked the carpet wearing a gorgeous dusty white-hued lehenga choli from the designer, Anamika Khanna’s couture collection. The outfit featured heavy embroidery detailing on the choli that came with short sheer sleeves and on the bottom half of the lehenga that also hinted at pastel pink shades.

The embroidered patches added the charm that her outfit needed. It’s simple, classic, and exuded royalty in its own way. She gracefully carried a matching dupatta on her hands, which also came with lacey embroidery all over it.

Alia Bhatt’s choice of jewelry and glowy makeup

The outfit did its part to grab everyone’s attention but the show stealer has to be her jewelry. Alia Bhatt wore a breathtakingly broad neckpiece with several diamond-studded detailing on it which screamed grandeur. She complemented it with a pair of earrings and a few kadas to match the embellishments.

When it comes to makeup, no one can touch Alia Bhatt’s way of keeping it skin-like yet glamorous. She went in with a matte-finish foundation, bronzed her cheeks, nose, and forehead, and added lots of blush. With defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes with a hint of bronze shimmer and kohled waterline, and muted pink lip shade - she completed the look.

However, it was the sleek back brushed bun, the small bindi, and the white embellished potli bag, that put together her whole look. We are in love with Alia Bhatt’s look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Ashirvad ceremony. She will remain “Chand” in our minds after this look. Isn’t she serving her Gangubai vibes? Let us know what you think about her looks in the comments.

