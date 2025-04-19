Anurag Kashyap Jaat Retro Jaideep Ahlawat Alpha Harshad Arora Shivangi Joshi Sharvari Jaat Box Office CID

Friday workwear: Suhana Khan carries yellow micro Dior bag worth over Rs 4,00,000 with Dolce & Gabbana dress

For an event today in Mumbai, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan turned heads with a classic appearance in a yellow D&G dress.

Khushboo Ratda
Written by Khushboo Ratda , Journalist
Updated on Apr 19, 2025 | 01:06 AM IST | 13K
Suhana Khan yellow dress look
PC: Viral Bhayani

Whether it’s a blazer, a figure-flattering dress, or a pair of relaxed jeans with a cami top and a statement bag, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan consistently serves classic fashion looks. For an event today, April 18, Suhana chose a yellow A-line dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She looked stunning in the perfectly fitted dress, accessorized with a pop of gold jewelry on her ears and hand, and completed the look with just the right heels — Elle 85 Sandals worth Rs 67,720.

Suhana Khan took a minimalist approach with this yellow mini dress, worth Rs 1,87,425. Made from a cotton blend and featuring a gold-tone DG logo plaque at the waist, the Archies actress blended classic elegance with Gen Z style. Styled by Shraddha Naik, the young beauty carried a Micro Lady Dior bag in mustard yellow, worth approximately Rs 4.44 lakhs — a tiny purse that puts us right in a spring mood.

PC Viral Bhayni

PC Viral BhayAni

Talking about her makeup and hair, done by Madhav Trehan, Suhana Khan looked fabulous in soft, loose waves that fell naturally over her shoulders. A few delicate strands gently framed her face. Beauty-wise, she opted for a romantic vibe with a subtle base and a slightly dewy finish. A soft pink blush on her cheeks and rosy-pink lipstick with a hint of gloss completed her look to perfection.

What particularly caught my eye were her well-defined eyebrows, which complemented the overall soft-glam look with a touch of edge.

Judging by her latest appearance in the yellow dress, I can safely say that Suhana Khan’s fashion statement is modern, youthful, and equally edgy.

Credits: PC: Viral Bhayani
Latest Articles