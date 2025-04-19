Friday workwear: Suhana Khan carries yellow micro Dior bag worth over Rs 4,00,000 with Dolce & Gabbana dress

Whether it’s a blazer, a figure-flattering dress, or a pair of relaxed jeans with a cami top and a statement bag, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan consistently serves classic fashion looks. For an event today, April 18, Suhana chose a yellow A-line dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She looked stunning in the perfectly fitted dress, accessorized with a pop of gold jewelry on her ears and hand, and completed the look with just the right heels — Elle 85 Sandals worth Rs 67,720.

Suhana Khan took a minimalist approach with this yellow mini dress, worth Rs 1,87,425. Made from a cotton blend and featuring a gold-tone DG logo plaque at the waist, the Archies actress blended classic elegance with Gen Z style. Styled by Shraddha Naik, the young beauty carried a Micro Lady Dior bag in mustard yellow, worth approximately Rs 4.44 lakhs — a tiny purse that puts us right in a spring mood.

Talking about her makeup and hair, done by Madhav Trehan, Suhana Khan looked fabulous in soft, loose waves that fell naturally over her shoulders. A few delicate strands gently framed her face. Beauty-wise, she opted for a romantic vibe with a subtle base and a slightly dewy finish. A soft pink blush on her cheeks and rosy-pink lipstick with a hint of gloss completed her look to perfection.

What particularly caught my eye were her well-defined eyebrows, which complemented the overall soft-glam look with a touch of edge.

Judging by her latest appearance in the yellow dress, I can safely say that Suhana Khan’s fashion statement is modern, youthful, and equally edgy.

