BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda look their best in casuals for evening outing

Spotted enjoying an evening at a cafe, Bollywood's favorite starlets Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda Naveli served up some serious fashion inspiration. Each of them added their own fabulous style, resulting in a fantastic lineup of chic outfits perfect for catching up with friends. Let’s look at their outfits.

Suhana Khan donned an outfit that reflected a vision of feminine charm. She added a flattering black maxi dress featuring thin straps and a sweetheart neckline, further accentuating her beautiful silhouette. This lace detail on the dress gave a romantic, soft touch, while white floral prints on a black base paired for sophistication and youthfulness. The best option for an evening out, this maxi dress combines all the elements of comfort with elegance.

Ananya Panday’s look was relaxed and fashionable, showcasing her signature style. She wore a white strapless floral top with side cuts paired with high-waisted denim jeans. The coolness of her outfit was further accentuated by a Miu Miu bag on her shoulder, a dainty bracelet, and sleek white Hermes flats, perfect for any hangout with friends. Ananya opted for fresh and natural makeup, a nude lip, and open hair, completing her laid-back vibe.

Navya Nanda Naveli sported a chill yet trendy look with a brown waistcoat top and denim jeans. The relaxed outfit oozed comfort while exactly being on trend. She completed the look with simple black classic ballerina flats as well as a basic black shoulder bag. Navya's look was complemented by natural makeup and sleek hair, making it an easy-breezy yet stylish option for an evening with friends.

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor's ensemble was a perfect amalgamation of bold and chic. She chose a striking black T-shirt and relaxed white shorts, giving her look a monochrome effect. Very interestingly, Shanaya styled her whole look with loafers, a statement Burberry bag on her shoulders, and sunglasses resting on her forehead. To complete the look, she left her hair open. With minimal makeup, she drew the focus on the outfit and showed how easily one can carry a look.

These beautiful girls showcased an array of fashion styles that spoke volumes about their individual styles. Whether it was Suhana's floral, elegant tone, Ananya's casual coolness, Shanaya's boldness, or Navya's relaxed chic, these four have shown that there is a way to be stylish while staying comfortable, thereby provi.ng themselves as the best inspiration for hanging out with friends

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor serve effortlessly stylish Gen-Z-approved looks for besties’ dinner date