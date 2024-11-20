Ananya Panday wears Chanderi kurta and pant set with flower motifs, and it can be your wedding trousseau pick

Ananya Panday is someone who can slay everything, from fancy wear to effortless chic outfits. Today (20 November 2024), on election day, the actress was seen arriving to vote wearing the traditional outfit, showcasing how one doesn’t need to do much to look amazing. We are totally in love with her simple outfit, and can’t wait wait to decode it. Let’s check it out!

Perfect to handle office or work duties, while also looking stylish, Ananya Panday decided to wear an ivory embroidered Chanderi kurta with pants. Featuring a round neckline, and mid-length sleeves, this kurti with the subtle red floral design is the perfect mix of simplicity and elegance. The hemline of the dress is adorned with delicate embroidery, adding the whole feminine touch.

For a well-coordinated touch, the actress decided to pair it with the matching pants featuring the same embroidery at its hemline. She decided to keep the bottom slightly above the ankle, giving it a traditional yet contemporary look. To pull her whole outfit together, she decided to wear a white dupatta worth Rs 1,950.

Her accessories definitely deserve some discussion. Treating it just a normal day wear, the actress decided to complement the attractive appeal of her outfit with stud earrings and a delicate bracelet. Though minimal, the accessories definitely played their role, enhancing the overall charm of her outfit.

When we look at her hair, The Call Me Bae actress decided to keep it open. She let her hair flow naturally by keeping open in the middle partition. Her skin was definitely glowing. She decided to flaunt her natural beauty, and just went for some sunscreen, and lip balm.

Adding as the final touch to her look, Ananya decided to opt for white traditional flat footwear. Her footwear features white thick straps at the front, perfect for staying on the move with ease.

Everything about her look, from outfit to footwear screamed simplicity, and we must say we are absolutely in love with this side of the actress.

