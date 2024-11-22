Ananya Panday’s black dress worth Rs 67,115 can be your ultimate cocktail night pick this wedding season

If you’ve been dreaming of the perfect outfit for the upcoming party season, Ananya Panday just handed us the ultimate inspiration. The actress was certainly a head-turner today at the event as she stepped out in an elegant black dress, and we are adding her look to the ‘bookmarked’ list. The black dress she wore was a perfect combination of style and fun, just right to channel the party vibes.

Ananya Panday stepped out in a striking mid-length black dress from Rachel Gilbert. The beauty of the dress lies in the addition of cap sleeves that add a hint of sophistication, yet the bodice comes with ruched elements. It flatters her figure just enough, giving Ananya that sleek, elegant vibe without overdoing it.

Further, the empire waistline of the dress leads into a bodycon skirt. It hugs figures in a non-clingy way instead, therefore following along with the natural shape; it does just that to give the perfect balance between polished and sensual.

The outfit is perfect for workdays and even casual outings after work. The simple elegance resonates with the workwear dress code and the sleek cut of the dress ensures that you are ready to hit the dance floor and sip cocktails after working hours. This dress however bears a tag of Rs 67,115.

Moving on to the accessories, the Call Me Bae actress maintained a minimalist yet effective approach. She adorned herself with delicate silver drop earrings which complemented the dress without overwhelming it. The addition of her black Jimmy Choo heels was another classy element. She then wore a few delicate bracelets, which complemented the look without being loud. It is a perfect balance of elegance and luxe.

On the make-up front, Ananya Panday kept it ultra sleek with poker-straight locks elegantly cascading down. She opted for a minimal yet dramatic look that exudes sophistication. Her eyes were enhanced with a soft smokey eye, giving a sultry effect without being too intense. The kohl and mascara-laden lashes added drama, making her eyes the focal point. Her lips were nude shade. Further, her cheeks had just the right blend of blush and highlighter, giving her that dewy glow look.

Ananya's appearance today is a lesson in minimalism done right. With the correct combination of accessories, make-up, and hair, she has got every one of us appreciating. Be it a workday or a partying night, this is the look we wish to sport this season any time.

