Decoding Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae trailer look: Courrèges skirt to Mango tweed blazer which might remind you of Emily in Paris

Ananya Panday is making waves with her upcoming web series Call Me Bae, where she takes on the role of stylish heiress. Besides her acting, what really caught everyone’s eye is her fashion game in the trailer. From her luxe handbags to designer dresses, Ananya’s wardrobe in the series is all about high-end fashion. Let’s break down some of her 7 looks from the trailer.

7 looks of Ananya Panday from Call Me Bae trailer

Glamorous gown

Ananya channels her inner diva with a glam gown that is both chic and elegant. As the trailer begins, she's seen sparkling in the evening gown with intricate detailing perfect for a high-society event. The dress is paired with golden chandelier earrings, delicate makeup, and hair tied in a loose bun, completing the event-ready look.

Black and pink velvet gown

In the trailer, she stuns in the gorgeous pink velvet gown. The outfit is one of the highlights of the trailer, showcasing her luxurious lifestyle. The velvet fabric is a clever move as it is associated with luxury and wealth. She completed her look with minimal accessories, letting the gown take center stage, which is also a true reflection of her style.

White tweed jacket and skirt

In one of the scenes in the trailer, the actress wore a stylish white tweed jacket paired with a matching skirt. The tweed fabric gave a refined feel, making it perfect for the character who enjoys high fashion. She carries a white Gucci horse-bit bag to complete her look, giving a touch of luxury. With golden hoop earrings and hair tied in a ponytail finished BAE's look.

Advertisement

Newspaper print coat with black latex skirt

In the trailer, Ananya Panday dazzles in a standout outfit. She wears a long coat with newspaper art for an artistic touch, paired with a glossy black latex skirt. Adding a vibrant pop, she sports a neon bralette and matching neon bag.

Green heels and sunglasses complete her look, while sleek braids finish her ensemble. Her outfit perfectly showcases the character's bold fashion sense.

Striped top and orange vinyl skirt

Even when she's dressed down, Ananya's style is on point. The trailer shows her in a casual yet stylish outfit. She looks fantastic in a colorful striped crochet top from the brand Asos, matched with a bright orange vinyl skirt from Courreges. She keeps her accessories simple with sleek earrings and minimal makeup. Her outfit perfectly showcases the character's lively and stylish fashion sense.

Mini floral dress

In the official trailer of Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday wears a mini dress from House of CB. It is embellished with delicate flowers and has a fabulous cut-out detail on the front that holds a little spice.

Advertisement

She also wears this rather feminine dress with an apple-shaped bag and big earrings. The lady is also made to look gorgeous with glistening makeup and smooth, straight, enticing hair, completing the look of her character – the stylish and elegant one.

Tweed mango blazer

Call Me Bae's poster and trailer features Ananya Panday dressed in a mango tweed blazer and a red net scarf. She accessories the look with sharp earrings, neat hair tied in a bun, and a diamond-coloured stoned hairband. This combination makes a stylish and timeless look, and there is an option to add fun and playful accessories.

Ananya Panday's outfits in the trailer featuring cutesy skirts and blazers have a certain flair that will remind you of the French series Emily in Paris. At the same time, her glam and confident looks can also be associated with Poo from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Whether it is a French fashion lover or a lover of Indian Bollywood movies, her closet selection is not going to disappoint them at all.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday pulls off her fashionable look in the Call Me Bae trailer very well, and the attire symbolizes her character's creativity, individuality, confidence, and self-expression. We can't wait for the series to release to check what's more in store.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor’s blue and white midi dress gets a luxe upgrade with Dior saddle bag worth Rs 4,66,755