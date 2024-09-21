The third week of September was a fashion whirlwind. Bollywood’s A-listers left us breathless with their stylish choices. From daring gowns for promotions to exquisite ethnic ensembles like pearl-laden sarees, they redefined the boundaries of fashion and left us craving more. It was a total fashionista's dream come true. This week legit rendered us speechless.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just dive right in and look back at some of the most fierce and fabulous outfits that were served by our favorite Bollywood actresses this week. It’s time to give the fashion charts a mega update!

5 most fashionable celebrity looks this week:

Disha Patani in wine bodysuit and skirt:

If there’s one thing Disha Patani is flawless at, it’s got to be slaying in fashionable outfits. She goes all out to make everyone drop their jaws with her looks, and this was true for her latest look as well. She slayed effortlessly in a wine-colored co-ord set. Her outfit featured a fitted sleeveless bodysuit with an alluring neckline. She paired this with a draped skirt. It also helped her flaunt her curves while taking her look to the next level.

Kriti Sanon in a feathered trench coat look:

When it comes to slaying in an unforgettable style and that too, on the global stage, nobody can leave an impression as perfect as Kriti Sanon. The actress turned heads at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week. She opted for a super stylish head-to-toe Burberry ensemble that literally took our breath away. It featured a fitted gray turtleneck layered with a Burberry trench coat that was just all things amazing. She also added pants to complete the iconic look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a jumpsuit with cape:

Tamannaah Bhatia made a stylish appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2024, and her incomparable fashion game legit rendered every onlooker speechless—nobody else can rock such a fabulous vibe. Her oh-so-sassy look featured a jumpsuit with an appaloosa print in shades of brown and white. This was layered with a featured cape that literally made her look like Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. We also loved the flawless makeup and accessories.

Kareena Kapoor in repurposed Banarasi saree:

Kareena Kapoor has a habit of looking just wow with everything and anything that she chooses to wear. This was visibly true for her, the latest black and gold-colored outfit. The luxurious saree was repurposed into an elegant saree gown, which was a well-draped piece. This classy look had a super sultry off-the-shoulder neckline and beautiful pleats, and it made Kareena look like a modern Indian princess. We also loved the makeup and accessory picks.

Janhvi Kapoor in a white pearl-laden saree:

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her debut Telugu film Devara: Part 1, and the impeccable fashion choices made for the same are totally divine. She looks all kinds of heavenly, and the latest look was proof. The look featured a beautiful white saree, which helped her flaunt her curves to perfection. It was thoroughly laden with pearl work, taking the whole look to the next level. It was also adorned with delicate silver embroidery, adding some much-needed sparkle to the incomparable ensemble. We loved the pick.

It’s quite fair to say that Bollywood's fashion scene continues to impress. This week was a fashion feast for the eyes. Bollywood celebrities served up a smorgasbord of stunning looks that left us wanting more. So, what are you still reading on for? Just get inspired and let your inner fashionista come out to play.

So, which of this week’s top celebrity looks is your absolute favorite? Are you ready to unleash your inner fashion queen? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

