The Dhadak actress recently made our hearts dance to her rhythm in a beautiful pink ombre saree with shimmery floral embellishments. Her sheer masterpiece, which was crafted to perfection by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion designers, Nachiket Barve, was the perfect pick for the season. This statement look, worn to promote her upcoming movie, Devara: Part 1, proved that her ethnic game will never be anything short of perfection.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Janhvi Kapoor saree look for a major dose of ethnic fashion inspiration?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few actresses who literally look good in every style and color that she chooses to experiment with. She recently proved that by going for an exceptional saree look which rendered her fans and followers speechless. She made our hearts skip a beat by going for a sheer pink floral saree with an ombre effect design in various hues of pink. The pretty hues of the Janhvi Kapoor outfit visibility made her complexion glow while suiting her personality.

This luxurious piece, known as the ‘Nishat Bagh Ombré Saree and Embroidered Blouse’, was designed to perfection by none other than Nachiket Barve. It was a total masterpiece, which displayed modern allure and merged traditional gorgeousness to create fashion fabulousness. It also came with a pretty heavy price tag of Rs. 1,24,850, and looking at it, we think it’s worth the same.

But, what made the saree all the more amazing was the fact that it was beautifully laden with floral embellishments that shimmer and shine, attracting all of our attention. The pretty pink pieces also decorated her sleeveless bralette-like blouse with broad straps, taking it to the next level. The deep and alluring neckline also added a super sultry twist to the classy saree look. The pretty floral-inspired blouse was all things dreamy, and we’re in love with the Janhvi Kapoor fashion.

Further, the JGM actress completed her ethnic outfit with matching strappy sandals, giving it a well-harmonized touch. However, a piece as versatile as this one can also be paired with pumps to slay the formal and fabulous vibe. We adore how saree made the actress look like the Indian version of Barbie— The Janhvi Kapoor dress ended approving that Barbiecore still has a place in our hearts, and it’s definitely here to stay.

Ami Patel accentuated the actress’ flowery look with minimalistic yet simply incomparable accessories like the exquisite chandelier-like dangling ‘Sunshine Spectacle’ earrings from Amaris Jewels worth Rs. 1,310,000. She also added matching cocktail rings to her fingers to take her ethnic elegance to the next level. We loved how they added to her outfit without taking the focus away from it.

Meanwhile, the diva’s hair stylist opted for a classic and naturally wavy hairstyle with this look. This allowed her dark and luscious locks to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. With a side-combed, they ensured that her gorgeous face and delicate accessories were clearly visible. We love how great her dark tresses look with the ensemble’s overall vibe.

Last but not least, Kapoor’s makeup artist chose a minimalistic yet glam makeup look for this one. She began with a flawless matte base with well-shaped eyebrows, a pink-colored eyeshadow, and subtly blushed and highlighted cheeks. The prettiest pink lipstick was added to complete the diva’s traditional look. Savleen Kaur Manchanda totally made sure that she looked pretty in pink.

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s pink floral saree look? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

