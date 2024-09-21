It’s common for fashionistas to want to slay the weekend with stylish yet comfortable choices, and this is especially true for Bollywood’s leading queens. They love to flaunt their off-duty looks, inspiring modern trendsetters worldwide with their impeccable fashion sense. This was clearly demonstrated by the spectacular looks served by Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor earlier today, and we are super excited to recreate them.

So, let’s dive in and take a closer look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karisma Kapoor’s weekend-ready ensembles for some major fashion-forward inspiration!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always nails her looks, whether casual, semi-formal, or formal ensembles and her latest outfit was no exception. She slayed in a gray oversized T-shirt that created an androgynous silhouette, tucked into contrasting black high-waisted, form-fitting pants. This combination elongated her legs, allowing her to flaunt her toned figure.

She layered the look with an oversized, full-sleeved denim jacket, adding a Gen-Z street-style twist to the ensemble. We loved the effortlessly chic vibe! Unexpectedly, she finished the look with black and white sneakers, giving it a sporty yet sassy edge. Black sunglasses and rings on her fingers added extra charm, but it was her radiant smile that truly won us over.

What truly set Sonam’s look apart from other actresses was her commitment to a minimalistic theme, even in her glam. She sported a natural no-makeup look, featuring just a touch of blush and nourishing lip gloss, allowing her natural beauty and inner glow to shine through. Her luscious dark locks were left down, cascading freely down her back, which kept her hairstyle simple and cool. This effortless approach complemented her overall vibe perfectly.

Karisma Kapoor always dazzles in unique and stylish outfits while prioritizing comfort, which sets her fashion game apart. True to her reputation, she rocked a light blue knee-length, full-sleeved kurta with a collared neckline that looked fantastic on the Murder Mubarak actress. The oversized silhouette of the kurta exuded comfort and class.

She paired it with contrasting black high-waisted pants featuring a dramatically wide-legged silhouette. The floor-length pants flowed gracefully as she moved with confidence and poise. This ensemble, characterized by its relaxed fit, was complemented by matching black slip-ons, adding a casual edge to her look. To elevate her outfit, she included a luxe high-end bag and matching dark-tinted sunglasses, perfectly finishing the ensemble.

Karisma opted for a soft makeup look, starting with a matte base. She had well-shaped and filled eyebrows to highlight her eyes, complemented by a touch of blush and highlighter for a pop of color on her cheeks. The standout feature was her glossy lips, enhanced with nourishing lip gloss. Her hairstyle was equally cute and effortlessly manageable; she tied her dark locks into a sleek, polished high bun, ensuring her gorgeous face was clearly visible. This simple yet elegant choice perfectly complemented her overall look.

From Sonam's effortlessly cool street style to Karisma's timeless elegance, these off-duty looks show that comfort and style can go hand in hand. This weekend, take inspiration from these Bollywood divas and embrace your own unique fashion sense. After all, feeling confident and put-together is the ultimate weekend vibe.

Which of these celebrity-approved off-duty looks is your absolute favorite? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

